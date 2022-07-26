Misfits’ LEC slot reportedly sold in deal worth “$45-50 million”

Meg Kay . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

After six years in the EU LCS and LEC, Misfits have reportedly sold their slot for anywhere between $45-50 million.

According to a report by former Esportmaniacos contributor Eros, Misfits Gaming are on brink of selling their spot in the LEC. If confirmed, they will become the second organization to sell a spot in the league following the transfer of Schalke 04’s berth to Team BDS midway through the 2021 Summer split in a $31.5 million deal.

Eros mentions that community favourites Karmine Corp and Spanish behemoths Team Heretics are both in the running to acquire the spot. However, Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger later suggested that Karmine Corp are not, in fact, in the running for the spot.

If Misfits do choose to sell, they will leave the LEC on a fairly average record. They’ve scraped into playoffs for the past two splits in a row, before which they intermittently qualified for playoffs but generally failed to make it any further than the first round before elimination.

They reached their highest heights in 2017, where they nearly defeated SKT T1 in the semifinals of the 2017 World Championship. Despite ultimately losing 2-3, they won the hearts of the League community by putting up such an impressive fight against a three-time world champion.

Who will take over the spot?

It’s unclear as to who will take over Misfits’ spot in the LEC. Fans have clamored for KCorp’s entrance into the League for the past few years after their repeated successes in the LFL — but according to both Seeger and a cryptic tweet by Xavier Oswald, Managing Director of Business & Strategy at KCorp, the organization will not be taking over from Misfits.

The other possibility mentioned by Eros is Team Heretics. As of yet, Heretics have made no comment as to the veracity of the claims. However, the Spanish organization is already well-entrenched within the Riot Games ecosystem, fielding teams in both League of Legends and Valorant.

During an appearance on EsportManiacos’ talk show, Eros claimed that the buyout fee for the slot was somewhere between $45-50 million.