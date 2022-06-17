Mia will be the starting support for TSM in the opening weekend of LCS

TSM have announced on June 17 that its new South Korean support player Choi ‘Mia’ Sang-in will start on the main squad in the opening weekend of the League of Legends Championship Series.

The organization announced just a week ago that Mia would be stepping into scrims with the main team over Chinese support Wei ‘Shenyi’ Zi-Jie, which the team brought over in December of 2021.

TSM had a rough spring split, sending Shenyi and their former mid laner Zhu ‘Keaiduo’ Xiong down to Academy at certain times and finishing ninth in the regular season, their lowest placing to date.

The team also had to deal with various controversies including its former Head of Talent Development fleeing the country over debts owed and their CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh being accused of bullying.

TSM confirms Mia is starting

TSM confirmed the roster move on June 17 and specified their reasons for adding the support to their starting lineup on their subreddit. which included how he brought a new level of consistency to their play in practice and how Mia is the better player on ranged caster supports, which is in the meta at the moment.

“Mia and Shenyi have been working with our English tutor and both have made significant improvement in their communications,” TSM also said in their announcement. “Mia’s comms during scrims have been particularly good. He is calling out info clearly to make correct shot calls.”

Mia will be our starting support for the opening weekend of the LCS. To give the fans more context on why we've made this decision, our AGM @Blsy4300145 shared his thoughts on our subreddit. Read more: https://t.co/B1B0Ew2TB9 — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) June 17, 2022

Mia joined TSM Academy on May 3 and signed through 2024 according to the Global Contract Database. Before TSM, the 23 year old competed in Korea, Japan and Latin America. He most notably was a sub on KT Rolster in 2018.

The Korean support played one Academy series for the organization, a 2-0 win over Cloud9 Academy in which he played Alistar and Karma.

TSM will start their summer split on June 17 in the third match of the day against 100 Thieves which will be Mia’s debut on the main LCS stage.