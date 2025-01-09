Mel Medarda’s LoL abilities leaked & she’s one of the most insane mages ever

Mel Medarda’s full kit has leaked ahead of her arrival, and she’s got one of the most insane mage kits that’s ever been put in League of Legends.

If you’ve seen teaser trailers for the champion, you’ll know that she can throw out a bunch of light projectiles and that she can deflect any projectile in the game. Her gameplay has a lot going on.

However, her fully leaked kit reveals just how much she really has in her kit. A root, full damage immunity, a theoretically global ultimate, an infinitely stacking damage passive: Mel has a ton of tools at her disposal, and she already seems like one of the strongest mages that has ever been put in League of Legends.

Though we’ll have to wait until her full release to well and truly see if she’s that strong, she’s already looking like a menace.

Mel Medarda will be arriving on patch 2025.S1.2, the patch after 2025.S1.1 that’ll introduce all the new Noxus mechanics for Season 2025.

That patch will be dropping on January 23, 2025. People who want to try out Mel won’t have to wait long. It’s also been revealed in a dev update that a series of challenges will be implemented in LoL to give players the opportunity to get her for free, something that’s great for new players hopping in from Arcane.

Mel Medarda abilities explained

Though the trailer for Mel showed off some of what she’s capable of, a post on bilibili initially leaked her abilities followed by League of Leaks showing the full breadth of what her kit can do.

Here’s the full description for all of her abilities:

Passive: Searing Brilliance Mel’s abilities and attacks will leave a shadow imprint on a target that can stack infinitely. At a certain number of stacks, she gains an execute threshold on the target. When Mel casts an ability, she gains extra projectiles on her next attack (between 3 and 9 projectiles based on level)

Q: Radiant Volley Mel launches a series of missiles that deal AoE damage in a target area

W: Rebuttal Mel gains brief damage immunity and bounces any enemy projectile back at its attacker. She also gains movement speed.

E: Solar Snare Mel launches a ball of energy, rooting the first enemy hit by the projectile while slowing and doing AoE damage to anyone else caught in its circle

R: Golden Eclipse Mel deals damage to all enemies affected by her passive. This ability is global, and its damage is based on how many passive stacks she has on an enemy. If it has enough stacks, all marks will be consumed. However, if a target only has a few stacks on them, this ability won’t consume them.



So, while Mel doesn’t have a dash, she has no shortage of defensive tools. She’s an artillery mage that’s incredibly hard to dive, with her being strong against burst damage and likely weak to consistent DPS and big, bulky champions that can run her down.

Mel isn’t the only thing to be excited about for Season 2025, with LeBlanc and Vladimir set to get a new look and perhaps some revamped abilities.