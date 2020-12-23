Medic: G2 signing Rekkles will revolutionize LoL esports - Dexerto

2020’s League of Legends Off-Season has seen some crazy changes. With Fnatic titan Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson jumping ship to G2 Esports’ behemoth, Dexerto caught up with LEC caster and analyst Aaron ‘Medic’ Chamberlain to discuss the impact of the move.
2020 has been a wild ride, but no esport has seen the same amount of crazy upsets as League of Legends. Worlds honor was restored to the LCK after DAMWON emerged victorious, which was almost immediately followed by a whole collection of roster changes.
After a disappointing Worlds run, fans and critics alike were left wondering whether or not the G2 flame was finally dying out. But with former Fnatic ADC Rekkles announcing a switch to rival G2, plenty of skeptic were silenced. This G2 squad are being heralded by many fans as the G2 of old: the European superteam who are here to snatch the Summoner’s Cup. But what does this all mean? Medic has the answers!
Medic: “I think it’s probably the first time we’ve seen the best player in every role on a team in quite a few years…”
Q: In your personal opinion, just how game-changing is the Rekkles move?
“Game-changing is one way to put it, I guess. I think it’s probably the first time we’ve seen the best player in every role on a team in quite a few years — although you could argue that Hylissang and Selfmade are challenging for those top spots. It definitely puts the weight of expectation on G2, anything other than titles is an abject failure.”
Q: Although Rekkles may solve some of G2’s issues in the bot lane, will this move really take G2 back to the World Finals?
“Bringing in the best Bot Laner in the league, and arguably one of the best in the World, has to put them in the conversation for a Worlds final spot.”
“The LCK still seems to struggle a little with playing to a more regimented style, and Damwon were the only team to really impress me at Worlds. With Nuguri now leaving them and going to FunPlus PhoeniX, I think the real challenge is going to be matching up to the LPL.”
It’s pretty clear that the Rekkles move has the potential to propel the LEC back to the World Championship finals. 2021 promises to be an amazing year for LoL esports, and who knows? Maybe fans will finally get those coveted G2 Worlds skins after all!