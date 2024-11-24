Massive LoL leak reveals Noxus-themed season & 2025 Arcane champion

A huge League of Legends leak has confirmed a number of things coming to the game from Arcane’s second season in 2025, including a full Viktor visual and gameplay rework, a Noxus-themed season in 2025, and yet another Arcane champion coming to LoL.

It’s no surprise that Riot is fully leaning into Arcane considering how successful its been. Ambessa Medarda was the first champion to come over, and her child will be coming next.

Mel Medarda is coming to both League of Legends and TFT in early 2025, with her model already having leaked to give us a glimpse at her in game.

It isn’t clear what she’ll do just yet or how the Noxus season will unfold, but it is clear that there’s a lot coming to League of Legends.

Mel Medarda is coming to League of Legends

There’s a lot happening in 2025, but the biggest news is Mel Medarda arriving and a Noxus champion getting a full VGU, similar to the treatment Viktor’s getting.

It’s been a very, very long time since Summoner’s Rift last had a makeover, and it’s partially due to engine restrictions. There’s a distinct possibility that the engine will change soon, with BigBadBear going over the possible benefits of making the switch. For now, though, it appears that LoL won’t be getting an engine update until at least 2026.

As for Mel Medarda’s model, here’s what she’ll look like in-game:

She’s got the same sort of arcane magic we see in the show, with her League of Legends iteration being reflective of where her power level is at the end of the show.

With Swain being teased at the end of Arcane Season 2, it should come as no surprise that Noxus is next. As for the Noxus VGU, the most likely candidate is LeBlanc considering the Black Rose’s key role in the events of Arcane and Swain’s existence.

There are, however, a number of other Noxian champions like Vladimir and Talon that have extremely dated character models and kit designs that could use some love. LeBlanc is by no means a guarantee even if it’s most likely her.

Additionally, Atakhan, a character present in Legends of Runeterra, is set to become a new neutral jungle boss that spawns near the lane that has the most kills (or most damage dealt if there were no kills).

BigBadBear’s video shows portions of this leaked map, with Atakhan’s helmet sitting next to a lane with Black Roses blooming from it.

2025 is set to be an exciting time for League of Legends that harkens back to the days of massive updates, rapidly releasing champions and reworks, and even a new look for Summoner’s Rift.