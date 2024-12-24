Massive League of Legends 2025 change gives players more skins for less money

League of Legends leaks have revealed a huge set of changes coming to the Battle Pass in 2025, resulting in players getting more skins while having to pay much less for them.

Considering the addition of the Sanctum and the increasing prevalence of gacha when it comes to getting your hands on some of the best LoL skins, longtime players have come off feeling a bit burned at the fact it could take upwards of $200 to get a new skin for their favorite champion.

Article continues after ad

And, while this trend doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon, there is light at the end of the tunnel in 2025 when patch 15.1 arrives. A massive change to the LoL’s equivalent of the Battle Pass is going to be much less focused on loot and will give guaranteed rewards to players who grind through it.

Now, rather than themed skins just being dropped into the shop and put up for purchase, many of them will be earned through grinding the pass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

League of Legends Battle Pass gets huge 2025 changes

What is currently known as the Event Pass in League of Legends won’t exist as it once did according to leaks. Rather, it’ll be converting over to a more traditional Battle Pass model with much better rewards.

Now, players who purchase the pass will get the skins on the pass just for completing it. And there’s even a skin up for grabs on the free track.

There will be 5 premium skins in total on the Battle Pass, with the price of the base pass being the same as it was before. 1650 RP and some grinding will get you all five of these skins.

Article continues after ad

Normally, the Event Pass would have launched separately from the skins with each of the actual skins being listed for 1350 RP each. If you were planning on buying these skins anyways, this change will make it much cheaper to get them if you grind through the pass.

Article continues after ad

It isn’t clear what’ll be on the full track of rewards just yet and whether or not we can expect to get the same loot orbs and grab bags out of the Battle Pass that we got from prior Event Passes, but the leaker claims that there will be 3 Ancient Sparks in there that can be used to roll for skins in The Sanctum.

Article continues after ad

Bear in mind that these details are based on leaks and are be subject to change in the final version of the patch. However, even if the price on the pass or its rewards get adjusted, getting all these skins will be much better value than the previous Event Passes were.