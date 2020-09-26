Madison Beer addresses League of Legends rumors and hints at K/DA return

Popular singer and influencer Madison Beer has responded to rumors claiming that she thought she was “too good” for League of Legends' K/DA, and even hinted at her return to the successful pop group.

Riot Games has been known for incorporating musical acts with their League of Legends events. They have released multiple songs each year ahead of the World Championship, as seen with their latest track “Take Over.”

However, following their debut in 2018, one of the most popular groups they have put together, K/DA, has also been confirmed to return with a full album later in the year.

The pop group is based on four fan-favorite champions, Evelynn, Ahri, Kai'Sa, and Akali, with each character voiced by artists from around the world.

Madison Beer was one of the singers involved with the group for their debut track “POP/STARS.” But, after she was absent from their 2020 release, "THE BADDEST," many fans were concerned that she would be leaving her role in the group, following her personal success in recent years.

The singer responded to the claims that she was 'too good' for League of Legends, addressing fans' concerns during an Instagram Live on September 23.

“They said that you thought you were too good for League of Legends,” said one comment, before Madison hinted at her return to K/DA, “Well I’m contractually not allowed to talk about certain things, which is not shade, things that are coming."

Madison Beer 'still working with' Riot Games

“I just want to say that that’s not correct, I love League of Legends," she added, putting an end to the bizarre rumors about her departure from the group.

Madison followed up, revealing that she was grateful to have played a part in K/DA. She then dropped more hints about her future plans, "I'm abundantly grateful to have ever worked with them and to be continuing to work with them, that is not a worry.”

While it is unclear if she will retain her old role as Evelynn in the group, with the K/DA album expected to release later in the year, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out for sure.