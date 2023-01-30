MAD Lions slammed for ‘disrespectful’ tribute to deceased former pro

MAD Lions has been criticized for the esports organization’s tribute to its former player, Karol ‘Konektiv’ Wojciechowski, who died on September 7, 2022.

MAD Lions released a tribute to a deceased former player on Twitter, saying that the organization will donate 500 euros “towards the health and recovery of sick children” and boosting the player’s parent’s fundraising efforts. Konektiv’s parents auctioned off their son’s various team jerseys online.

The tribute has been criticized for the size of the donation and its tardiness. Konektiv died on September 7, 2022 and the organization posted its tribute on January 20, 2023.

Multiple people responded negatively to the post, saying that it was too late after the player’s death or that the amount of money donated was too low.

One Twitter user called the tribute statement and donation disrespectful.

The European organization has a successful League of Legends European Championship team that has gone to the World Championship three times in the past three years and placed fourth in the Summer Playoffs in 2022.

The organization is owned by Overactive Media Group, which is a public company listed on the Canadian stock exchange and owns multiple esports teams across different titles.

Konectiv was a Polish player that started his career with MAD Lions, then MAD Lions E.C. in 2017 as a mid laner. He did not see much time as a starter with the team before moving to Adive in 2018. He also switched over to the other solo lane position, top lane, after leaving the team. He would play top lane for the rest of his career.

Konectiv remained a pro player on various teams, like PRIDE and Illuminar Gaming, until 2020. He returned as a coach in 2022 on the Polish team Internaziomale, which is now named Wina Krzycha. Konectiv coached the Polish squad to a first-place finish in the Ultraliga second division regular season and the team would go on to place first in the league’s playoffs.