LTA commissioner confirms major change to pro LoL streaming rules

The commissioner of the LTA has taken to social media to confirm that professional League of Legends teams competing at the Americas’ highest level can now stream their scrims in Split 1.

Over on Twitter/X, Mark Zimmermann revealed the news that a temporary policy is now in place that allows teams to stream scrims.

“LTA Update: We just passed a temporary policy for split 1 to allow LTA teams to stream scrims during the split. Fans & some teams have been asking and we are excited to clear the way to make it happen!” he said.

This marks a major shift in the way the league controls teams competing within its structure, after discussions around streaming scrims grew. Much of the momentum for this move comes in the wake of huge viewership figures for Los Ratones, a team featuring players with large followings like TheBausFFS.

The future is still unclear around LTA scrim streams

Robert Paul/Riot Games

Zimmermann went on to caveat the original statement with two principles behind the decision, leaving the door open for a reversal in the future. The first being, “Make sure the effects are positive,” and the second, “Incorporate any feedback / adjustments where needed.”

Outside of the extraordinary successes of Los Ratones, established LTA pro teams have expressed an interest in streaming scrims. FlyQuest’s outspoken Top Laner Bwipo confirmed that they would be happy to stream their scrims, and they were just waiting for others to voice similar intent.

Much of the reticence comes from the unprecedented access that it gives rivals to team tactics and decision-making, but if the playing field was even then it shouldn’t offer much of an advantage to anyone.

How long this move will last remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a win for viewers, who will have access to more League content than ever.