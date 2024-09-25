LoL’s Worlds 2024 Anthem has a hidden reference to an iconic Faker quote

The video for League of Legends 2024 World’s anthem Heavy Is The Crown features a hidden reference to an iconic quote by pro player Faker.

League of Legends has just released its Worlds anthem for 2024. After being teased for quite some time, it was finally revealed that American rock band Linkin Park would be taking the stage with their song “Heavy Is The Crown”. A departure away from the typical sounds we’d hear for Worlds, but fans still seemed to love it regardless.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the song, we were treated to an amazing music video that featured many of the pro players as iconic champions. With, of course, Faker being the king many of the player base know him as.

And while the video contained tonnes of little references to players and moments from across League of Legends esports. However, there was one in particular that many may have missed out on, despite it referring to one of the most iconic quotes in LoL’s history.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As discovered by a user on Twitter, there was an immense amount of detail within the Heavy Is The Crown music video. This included the almost split-second moment where Faker removes his cloak, and the video transitions to an animation of Azir.

Even though this barely lasts a second, eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was Korean text beside Azir, which in Korean reads as Faker’s iconic quote, “All roads lead to me.” Not only was this Easter Egg an interesting addition, but it goes to show the level of detail the devs had put into the video.

Article continues after ad

The quote itself comes from 2023’s T1 vs JDG semifinals day 2 tease, in which Faker, addressing Ruler states, “Ruler, you must not forget: All roads lead to me.” This is immediately followed by the chorus of Legends Never Die, building up more and more hype for the event.

Timestamp at 3:50, you might need to turn on Closed Captions

With Worlds 2024 on the horizon, we’re likely to see equally awe-inspiring content come from the developers surrounding the tournament, and potentially even more references to one of the coolest quotes in League of Legends history.

Article continues after ad