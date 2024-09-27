LoL’s Ultimate Spellbook return proves Riot can teach old dog new tricks

The newest iteration of Ultimate Spellbook in League of Legends proves that Riot, the developers, can revive old modes and make them great again.

League of Legends has just released a revamped version of Ultimate Spellbook for Worlds 2024. The mode is very much the same as before, but this time, there are new ultimates and the ability to swap to a new ultimate within the game.

Previously Ultimate Spellbook would let you pick up one ultimate at the start of the game, you would have to hold this one throughout the entire match. And while this was great to start with, the cracks of the mode began to show pretty quickly.

Fortunately, the new version of Ultimate Spellbook lets you choose new ultimates in the game and incentivizes you to do so. By granting you gold and stats for picking up a new ultimate, the devs encourage players to continually mess around with new ultimates within the game, meaning each match constantly changes.

Riot Games Sylas’ Ultimate is even in the revamped version, letting you take another player’s Spellbook ultimate.

Not only that, but picking up neutral objectives like Dragon Soul and Baron Nashor gives you a powerful buff that will refresh your Spellbook Ultimate when cast. This further adds to the shifting dynamic of the game and lets you pull off some insane power moves with some clever thinking.

All of these changes make for the most enjoyable experience I’ve had in the mode for quite some time and prove that Riot isn’t scared to iterate on the old to bring previous modes to a more contemporary League of Legends.

Imagine the possibilities if Riot plans to bring back old modes; think game modes like Nexus Siege, One for All, and Doombots. Many of these modes released so long ago could be fantastic once more with a touch-up here and there.

If Ultimate Spellbook is Riot’s first toward making LoL’s featured modes great again, then it’s a step in the right direction.