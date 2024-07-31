LoL’s T1 Keria finally gets Lux to feature in Worlds 2023 skin

T1 Keria was finally able to convince League of Legends developers to have Lux featured in their Worlds 2023 skin, just not quite in the way they originally wanted it.

League of Legends developer Riot Games has just unveiled the new skin line released for the winners of Worlds 2023. As per usual, the winners of the monumental event are commemorated with a skin to celebrate their accomplishment. The devs work with the players to select a champion, design the skin, and even animate the recall.

Pro player T1 Keria stirred up the community after they revealed that Riot had denied their wishes to have Lux as their skin of choice for Worlds 2023. The devs didn’t allow the support player to choose Lux as they hadn’t played them in the tournament, which is customary for the skin line.

However, it seems that Riot decided to give the earlier kerfuffle a bit of a shout-out in the recall for Bard’s skin, which showcases Lux grabbing the trophy together with the champion.

While Keria wasn’t able to give Lux his Worlds 2023 skin, at least she was given a shout-out in the one he got. It’s likely that Keria, who worked with Riot on the skin might’ve given the developers an idea on the recall.

The recall sees Bard flying, eventually coming across a crying Lux, who he taps on the shoulder, produces the trophy and together they circle around it, eventually grasping it in victory.

The skin itself is currently on the PBE, meaning that it could undergo some changes before it hits the live servers. However, a recall animation as intricate as this one would likely not be taken out, meaning we should get this in the final product.

Hopefully, this is enough to satisfy Keria, if not they’ll need to win another Worlds final to have a shot at giving Lux the skin he wants.