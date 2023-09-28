LoL’s newest legendary skin comes with secret SpongeBob SquarePants Easter egg

League of Legends’ newest legendary tier Nami skin comes with a secret easter egg referring to Squidward’s dance from SpongeBob SquarePants.

The newest skin line in League of Legends is shifting out from the shadows. The Coven skin line has returned once more, this time featuring Syndra, Nilah, Elise, Akali, and Nami. As per usual they’re spouting a dark Old God aesthetic that players tend to love.

Fan favorite Akali also received a Prestige version of her skin, which will likely be placed in the event shop. However, the standout of this release is definitely the legendary skin for Nami.

Coven Nami includes a brand-new model, visual effects, sound effects, and voice lines for the aquatic support. Priced at 1820, it’s the first legendary skin for Nami. And it’s already becoming a fan-favorite, especially when you consider it features one of the most on the nose easter eggs in all of League of Legends.

LoL legendary skin showcases Squidward dance easter egg

Most legendary skins in League of Legends offer a new dance for the character, these generally have more animation and provide a bit more life to the skin. Sometimes these dances can be references to things in popular culture or lore.

However, Coven Nami has a bonus easter egg attached to it’s dance. The skin has a 10% chance of playing a completely different animation, one that will delight fans of a particular sponge.

Instead of her regular dance, Nami performs the dance Squidward does in a Season 1 episode of SpongeBob. This is perfectly apt for Coven Nami, as instead of a fin tail, she has tentacles similar to Squidward’s, allowing her to perfectly mimic his groovy moves.

Whether you’re a fan of Spongeob SquarePants or not, an easter egg like this is sure to make it one of the best legendary skins to be released in recency.