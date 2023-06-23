LoL’s newest Champion Naafiri comes with exclusive feature: You can pet them

League of Legends newest champion Naafiri comes with a hidden feature almost all video games should have, the ability to pet the dog.

League of Legends is arguably one of the biggest games in the world. With millions of players all over the world, the title has taken the world by storm ever since its release back in 2009. Throughout the game’s history, developers Riot Games have made changes to the game in order to keep it fresh and interesting for the players. This has come in the form of updates like balance patches, new items, and new champions.

With that being said, Riot’s newest champion for their hit MOBA League of Legends is arriving on the Public Beta Environment very soon. The Darkin Wolf Naafiri brings her pack of hounds to chase and hunt down her opponents. Naafiri is likely to be a jungler, and was the Darkin assassin that Riot had announced in a champion dev update.

As one of the few beast champions in League of Legends, Riot was sure to add a very special easter egg for the character’s release. This neat interaction allows for players to quite literally pet the dog.

Naafiri is the first champion that you can pet in League of Legends

As shown in the video by League of Legends YouTuber SkinSpotlights, Naafiri can be pet by what looks like the old cursor for the game. It’s uncertain quite how this is achieved, meaning it could be a rather niche interaction, but it’s likely one of Naafiri’s emotes that Riot provides all champions with.

By the champion’s gleeful looks, and its companions bobbing their little heads, she seems to very much enjoy the pets. With this historic interaction being added to League of Legends, we can now indeed confirm that the newest champion Naafiri is the goodest of girls.