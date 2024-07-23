LoL’s new Swarm mode has secret feature that can save your runs

Swarm in League of Legends has a new hidden feature that can save you runs by teleporting you to a safer spot on the map.

League of Legends Swarm mode has been out for a while, with players finally getting their hands on the long-awaited PvE take on the game. With the launch of Swarm, we got to witness what the devs’ take on Vampire Survivors is like in League of Legends, and needless to say, players fell in love with it.

The hordes of enemies and the rogue-like upgrades slowly make you more powerful as you progress through the match. There was a lot to love with what Riot had to offer. Combine that with the four maps, each with its own individual bosses, plenty of different champions to try out, and an upgrade system that makes the grind worth it.

These upgrades were necessary if you wanted to take on the harder difficulties, but a new hidden feature has been found that may make life that much easier, especially if you end up being cornered by the Swarm.

As found by YouTuber Vandiril, it turns out that the Swarm UI still has a recall button, but it’s actually visible to the player. Recall allows you to channel for a brief period of time before teleporting back to your home point. In Swarm’s case, this seems to be near the Arena’s middle.

It’s likely that while Swarm’s user interface has been changed to accommodate the mode, it still contains feature from the original game’s UI, hence why recall is still on it.

This is a wild feature to have, as it means you can traverse much of the map quickly. This can come in particularly handy if you need to get to a Yuumi quest or Bel’Veth trial and don’t want to clear out the horde of enemies on your way there.

Similarly, if you find yourself stuck in a corner and unable to get out, recalling might be a great option to get you out of a sticky situation.

It’s worth noting that, like in regular League, taking damage while recalling will cancel it. So, ensure that you either have a buddy to help you out or have weapons like Radiant Field and Cyclonic Slicers to keep enemies at bay.