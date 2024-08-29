LoL’s easiest champion is starting to take over one of the best regions

Garen, the easiest champion in all of League of Legends, is now being picked and used by a professional team in Korea, one of the best regions in the world.

League of Legends offers a wealth of various play styles and gameplay depending on the champion you choose at the start of the match. Want to play as an undead mage who can cast spells after death? A lone samurai wrongfully accused of murdering his brother? How about a magical cat that rides on a book? The game has something for everyone.

Article continues after ad

Not all champions are made equal, however, with some being more powerful than others depending on the meta. And that can really matter when you play at the highest level, where you need everything it takes to win the match.

Normally, the pros will go for champions with the most outplay potential and will stick to picks that are meta or they know well. However, that’s not always the case, as the Korean team GenG proved that difficulty doesn’t always mean power.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the 2024 Summer Playoffs for the LCK, GenG pulled out Garen not once but twice in their match against Dplus KIA. Piloted by both Chovy and Kiin, the champion was flexed between mid and top, making it hard for Dplus to counter-pick in champion select.

Game one saw Garen take on Showmaker’s bizarre pick in mid-lane of Nasus, leaving Chovy in a respectable 5/3/5 scoreline by the end of the game. The first game also saw a hilarious clip that went viral on social media, depicting the sheer skill requirement Chovy possessed to take down Kingen’s Olaf.

Article continues after ad

The second Garen game was in the top lane against a Nasus once more. Kiin ended the game 3/3/7 with GenG winning the entire series three to nothing.

Boasting an impressive 100% win rate, though admittedly with just two games under his belt, it’s clear that Garen has made a powerful statement to the LCK. And with many teams always looking for new pocket picks to throw others off, the might of Demacia may be making another appearance very soon.

Article continues after ad