League of Legends’ Worlds 2022 drops are broken, but Riot promises chroma re-do

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

It’s a common theme: League of Legends Worlds drops have divided players yet again in 2022. After missing out on the exclusive Crystal Rose Akshan chroma in collaboration with Tiffany and Co, Riot are giving players a second chance to get the rewards.

Every year, there’s seemingly more complaints about the League of Legends Worlds drops. In 2020, the glitch was so bad some players didn’t even receive a single reward despite watching a majority of games.

Now the drops system is being called into question yet again at Worlds 2022. Riot offered players some big rewards this year, including limited-time chromas for Crystal Rose Akshan, Swain, and Zyra made in collaboration with Tiffany and Co, who helped with the Summoner’s Cup redesign.

However, very few players got their hands on their first of the lot ⁠— Crystal Rose Akshan ⁠— during the Group Stage on October 16. The drop wasn’t working perfectly as intended, and many mains missed out after holding out hope for the special cosmetic.

For some, their browser wasn’t letting drops through. Others who couldn’t watch due to being at the event or attending viewing parties missed out, and that’s a problem Riot are going to fix for future events: “We want you all to get reward and watch the way you want to,” developer ‘Riot5oda’ said on Reddit.

The developers are working on giving players a second chance though, as well as clearly defining when players need to watch to get each chroma and reward.

Crystal Rose Zyra: First game of DRX vs EDG on October 23

Crystal Rose Akshan (re-drop): First game of the first semifinal on October 29

Crystal Rose Swain: First game of the second semifinal on October 30

Riot Games Get chromas for three Crystal Rose skins in League of Legends via Worlds 2022 drops.

Each drop will include the exclusive Tiffany and Co chroma for the respective skin. It will not include the champion or skin if you don’t own either, but if you eventually unlock them you can use the chroma down the line.

Riot has suggested making sure you disable adblockers as well as use a supported browser to have the best chance of avoiding issues. You also need to watch on the official LoL Esports site. Fulfill those conditions, and you should have a better time at getting the Worlds 2022 drops.