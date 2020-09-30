LoL Worlds 2020 groups confirmed after LGD & Unicorns of Love wins

The groups for League of Legends Worlds 2020 have finally been confirmed, with victories for LGD Gaming and Unicorns of Love securing them the final two spots in the tournament's main event.

10 teams entered the play-in portion of Worlds 2020, with only four able to secure a place in the group stages, and six heading home from China. With victories on the final day of play-ins, LPL's LGD Gaming and LCL's Unicorns of Love defeating Legacy Esports and Papara SuperMassive respectively to move on in the tournament.

Advertisement

They will now join the 12 teams who qualified for Worlds 2020 through their domestic performances, with day one of the group stages kicking off on Saturday, October 3.

Legacy Esports' underdog run came to an end at the hands of LGD, with the Oceanic team struggling to combat the strong performances of Su 'Xiye' Han-Wei and Han 'Peanut' Wang-ho, who was the catalyst for LGD turning around game two of the series when Legacy were starting to build momentum after a mid-game swing. The series finished 3-0 in the end, with LGD taking the third game in comfortable fashion, taking just 24 minutes to destroy the OPL team's Nexus — and their hopes of reaching Worlds group stages for the first time.

Advertisement

While Oceania's dreams were crushed, Unicorns of Love finally made it to Worlds groups for the first time, becoming the first squad from the CIS region to make it through since 2016. UoL missed out last year by just one game, but made no mistakes at their second attempt at the knockout stages, putting Papara SuperMassive to the sword.

The Turkish squad were unable to carry the momentum of beating Europe's MAD Lions through to their final match, with Unicorns of Love sweeping them in three games to take their well-earned spot in the main event.

With the four play-in teams confirmed, we now know the final make-up of the Worlds 2020 groups, with Team Liquid joining G2 Esports in Group A, PSG Talon heading into this years "group of death" in Group B, LGD Gaming joining TSM, Fnatic, and Gen.G in a tough Group C, and Unicorns of Love meeting up with FlyQuest in Group D.

Advertisement

Finalized LoL Worlds 2020 groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D G2 Esports DAMWON Gaming Fnatic DRX Machi Esports JD Gaming Gen.G FlyQuest Suning PSG Talon Team SoloMid Top Esports Team Liquid Rogue LGD Gaming Unicorns of Love

Worlds 2020 now takes a two-day break from competition, with FlyQuest and Top Esports kicking off action in the main portion of the tournament on Saturday, October 3.