LoL star Faker breaks another LCK record as T1 extend winning start

Even if you’ve never watched a game of competitive League, chances are you’ve heard of T1 Faker

League of Legends icon Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok added yet another record to his already legendary collection in T1’s victory against KT Rolster.

The Korean mid laner claimed on January 20 the top spot on the LCK’s all-time assists list as T1 beat KT Rolster in a three-game series. By the end of that match, Faker had taken his assists total to 4,143, surpassing the previous record, set by retired player Kang ‘GorillA’ Beom-hyeon, of 4,137 assists.

GorillA retired as a player at the end of 2020 after a stellar career that included spells on teams like ROX Tigers, Longzhu Gaming and KING-ZONE DragonX. The former support took up coaching at the end of 2022 with Dplus KIA (formerly known as DAMWON Gaming).

Go ‘Score’ Dong-bin rounds out the LCK’s assists podium at 3,459. He has also retired as a professional player and should soon be leapfrogged by 2022 Worlds winner Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, who is currently with Dplus KIA.

Faker is the holder of numerous LCK records, which shouldn’t come as a surprise as he is about to celebrate his 10th anniversary as a professional League of Legends player. He also ranks first in games played (782), victories (524), and kills (2,692), according to Riot Games.

With the victory over KT Rolster, T1 maintained a perfect start to the LCK Spring split after previously beating Gen.G 2-0. The Korean team didn’t change any players in the off-season, with Faker committing his future to the organization until the end of 2025 after rumors linking him with LPL and LCS.