LoL Season Kickoff replaces All-Stars event

With the League of Legends All-Stars international event being discontinued after 2020, Riot have announced the Season Kickoff as its replacement.

All-Stars was an event that brought people’s favorite League of Legends pros to one place to duke it out in some fun showmatches.

A player vote got people involved, allowing LoL fans to choose their favorite players to represent their region in a fairly low stakes tournament that maintained hype for the upcoming pro season.

Although All-Stars isn’t charted for a return, a replacement that’s being referred to as the Season Kickoff has been announced.

All-Star event replaced by LoL Season Kickoff

Previously, the All-Star event would take the most-voted for pro players from regions all around the world to compete in a series of show matches. It wasn’t an international the scale of something like MSI or Worlds, and was more about an appreciation for the esport rather than being a landmark event.

All-Star went dark after 2020, taking an international event off the League of Legends callendar. And, while it’s not coming back, it’s being replaced by the Season Kickoff to start 2023.

While some details are still vague, it’s been revealed that nine different regions will be hosting their very own livestreamed events to showcase the best players their region has to offer.

The Season Kickoff will take place on January 10-11, making it a two day event that preludes the upcoming 2023 Season. The various broadcasted events will be “giving fans a first look at Season 2023 on the Rift, and a peek at what’s in store for LoL Esports.”

A lot has changed in the League of Legends meta since Worlds 2022, and it’s fair to expect that pro play will look different as well.

Additionally, the replacement of the All-Star event was explained in the announcement. “While All-Stars has provided players and fans with countless special moments over the years, the current calendar can be challenging for many All-Star players.”

The announcement further explained how this new event would “provide a much-deserved break for pro players” and that the event would supplement regional LoL competitions like the LPL’s Demacia Cup or the LCS’s Lock-In Tournament.