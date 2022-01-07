League of Legends Season 12 VGU poll revealed: Shyvana, Tryndamere, how to vote

The annual League of Legends VGU poll has been revealed for Season 12, with five new champions up for a potential rework. Kog’Maw, Nocturne, Shyvana, Skarner, and Tryndamere are all in contention ⁠for modern revamps of their outdated kits.

With an Udyr rework already lined up for League of Legends Season 12, Riot is now putting the vote out to players to decide the second one for 2022.

Five champions have been shortlisted for a visual and gameplay update (VGU) in the second half of 2022, all of whom are old releases whose gameplay doesn’t hold up to modern League of Legends.

The VGU poll has led to reworks for Fiddlesticks, Volibear, Dr. Mundo, and more in recent years ⁠— and your say has an impact on who gets reworked. Here’s what you need to know about voting in League of Legends’ Season 12 VGU poll.

Kog’Maw, Nocturne, Shyvana, Skarner, Tryndamere listed as VGU candidates

The five champions nominated for a rework in League of Legends Season 12 have relevance all across Summoner’s Rift. The candidates were revealed as part of League of Legends’ Season 12 launch livestream on January 7.

The majority of them ⁠— Nocturne, Shyvana, and Skarner ⁠— are junglers. Top laner Tryndamere, named after Riot co-founder Marc Merrill, and AD carry Kog’Maw are also in the mix.

For Nocturne, Shyvana, and Skarner, it’s not their first rodeo in a VGU poll. Shyvana featured on both 2020 and 2021’s poll, coming in third and second respectively. All champions that placed ahead of her have since been reworked. Nocturne and Skarner were both a part of the 2021 poll.

Most of the champions have remained relatively unchanged from their launch kits, although Skarner went through a rework in 2015 adding his Crystal Spires across the Rift. However, his aggressive jungling style petered out as players learned to play around it.

How to vote in League of Legends Season 12 VGU poll

Players will be able to vote for the League of Legends Season 12 VGU in a poll running in-client from January 7, 2022 to January 19, 2022. A poll for fan-favorite skinlines ⁠— used to create the Crime City Nightmare and Debonair skins in 2021 ⁠— will be running concurrently.

The rework won’t be released until late-2022 at the earliest.

We will update this piece once the results of the VGU poll are made public.