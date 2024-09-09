LoL pro team beaten by minions in nailbiting championship final

The 2024 League of Legends LCS Championship ended after pro team Team Liquid had their base destroyed by minions in a nail-biting final series.

League of Legends is a competitive game at its core, since the goal of any match is to take down the enemy team’s nexus, it’s a head-to-head battle to see which squad is superior. This is even more so in professional play, where careers, money, and major opportunities are on the line.

Article continues after ad

This includes opportunities like playing in Worlds each year, which requires players to travel overseas and face off against the best of the best in each region. But before they can do that, they need to win their respective regions, which teams FlyQuest and Team Liquid hoped to do during the LCS championship.

This fearsome series ended up in a nail-biting finisher, with both teams desperately trying to end the game. However, it was FlyQuest who took home the win, after Team Liquid’s base was completely demolished by minions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After winning the final team fight of the fourth match, Team Liquid was looking to push in and take down FlyQuest’s base. With just top laner Bwipo alive, FlyQuest’s fate was looking all but sealed. There was no way for Bwipo to defend the base, especially with all of Team Liquid sprinting down mid lane to take the win.

But Liquid failed to realize that they had forgotten about their bottom lane inhibitor and nexus towers which had all been destroyed. To make matters even worse, FlyQuest’s minions were beginning to swarm their base, attacking the nexus and slowly chipping it down.

Article continues after ad

And just as Team Liquid was on the last nexus tower, the camera suddenly shifted to their own base, revealing their own destroyed nexus. Liquid had lost the game, but not to any champions, just the super minions that had overtaken their base while they were trying to end the game.

Article continues after ad

This major mistake resulted in Team Liquid losing the series, with FlyQuest being crowned the LCS 2024 Champions.