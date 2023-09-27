LoL players rebel against “disgusting” prices with new Prestige TFT skin

The League of Legends player base has slammed developers for “disgusting” prices placed on the new Prestige Dragonmancer Yasuo Teamfight Tactics skin.

Anyone with an internet connection and a computer can hop in and join in the fun given its free to play nature. With this massive ease of access, it’s no surprise that many of their games like League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics are massively popular.

In order to recoup the costs of free-to-play, however, Riot offers cosmetics like skins that can offer alternative fantasies of the characters players know and love. Skins have been the center point of controversy quite often in recent times, with many players taking issue with skin pricing or quality.

Now a fresh controversy has cropped up involving a new cosmetic being brought to Teamfight Tactics. Riot has introduced a Prestige Dragonmancer Yasuo cosmetic, which is being offered at “disgusting” prices according to players.

LoL players slam devs over new premium cosmetics

Teamfight Tactics is introducing a new Collector’s Bounties system that is aimed at the wealthiest of players. To roll the Collector’s Bounties, you’ll need to cough up 450 Treasure Tokens (approximately $17 USD). In order to guarantee you hit the Prestige skin you’ll need to roll at least 30 times.

Therefore hitting the guaranteed Prestige skin could cost up to $525 USD according to one player. This has unsurprisingly upset a large proportion of the League and TFT community. One player proceeded to list out all the controversial issues that have cropped up this year.

“We had this year: Legendary skin priced as an ultimate, a Mythic Chroma in a Gacha system, ‘Exclusive’ bundle chromas (we do not have ruby as an exclusive even if that was the exclusive) and now 250 ME EACH for skins that a lot of people have been waiting for more than 1 year,” they ranted.

“I’m not sure who’s been making the monetization calls lately, but they’re really f***king it up big time,” another agreed.

Riot has been taking steps in recency to appeal to a more luxury market, with skins like Dark Erasure Jhin supposed to be for high-end collectors. However, with the amount of backlash they’ve received, they might need to think twice if they wish to keep all of their players happy.

