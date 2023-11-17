LoL players hit out at “dead” Nexus Blitz mode just weeks after return from 3-year hiatus

League of Legends players have slammed the Nexus Blitz mode just weeks after its return claiming the queues for the mode are “dead”.

Nexus Blitz has finally been returned to the League of Legends player base. The limited-time mode has been reprised to help celebrate the World Finals for 2023, giving players a sweet taste of its arcadey goodness. Ever since the game mode was shelved back in 2020, players have wanted to see it return to the MOBA for quite some time.

The mode features a less traditional format of League of Legends, hosting 2 junglers and 3 laners. Alongside this, the chaos is briefly broken up by mini-games that award the winning team various buffs like Elder Dragon Soul, a champion cannon, and more.

It seems that the love for Nexus Blitz may have been nothing more than rose-colored glasses, however, as players have begun detesting the mode for its randomness.

LoL players label Nexus Blitz as “dead mode” thanks to randomness

Players have lashed out at Nexus Blitz, claiming it as a “dead mode”. This is due to the increased queue times the mode has been facing, which has been harshly compared to other popular modes like URF and Arena.

“3-4 que min timers. None of my friends are interested in it. the rank enjoyers or aram spammers. both found it boring after 4-5 games and they were hyped for it and said we need it back. URF/Arena had instant queue pops the day it came out until the end,” the post read.

Other users tended to agree with them, pointing out that the mode is far too ‘snowbally’ for their liking, or that the randomness of events ruins the mode.

“It’s too snowbally and the events are annoyingly random on who they favor.” one user commented.

“The mode would be cute if the events didn’t randomly gift a win to a team half of the time” another agreed.

With the potential permanent return of fan-favorite Arena, it may be unlikely we see Nexus Blitz return anytime soon, possibly signaling the end of a once-loved mode.