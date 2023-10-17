LoL player’s hilarious Club Penguin chat pitch goes viral amid Riot’s communication crackdown

A League of Legends player’s Club Penguin chat pitch has caused an uproar in the community, offering a new suggestion as Riot adjusts communication systems.

If there’s anything the League of Legends player base is known for, it’s probably the level of toxicity that circulates around. In a game as competitive as League, tensions can get raised, emotions can get heated and certain words are definitely thrown into chat. Riot has taken several steps over the years to reduce the amount and severity of toxicity in the game, which has had mixed results.

Riot’s most recent attempt to fix toxicity in League of Legends has come in the form of ping changes. The developers completely removed the bait ping due to the unintended toxic usage from the community. More recently, Riot disabled the ability to ping the status of allied champions to your team, further attempting to disarm toxicity.

This has had a mixed effect on the League of Legends community, however, as many players are lashing out over the negative effect the lack of communication has had. Players who use the ping system for legitimate reasons have found it much harder to use, while toxic players have found a bypass. However, one player seems to have found a solution suitable for the mature players of LoL.

LoL player’s Club Penguin chat suggestion goes viral

League of Legends player Yisus suggested that Riot should follow in the footsteps of Club Penguin and introduce a new chat feature to reduce toxicity.

Now, instead of being able to type, players will be able to chat via premade options, some of which include “I like your Puffles!” or “I like your Igloo!” This would completely remove the capability of being toxic to other players, whilst at least leaving some communication open.

Other LoL players were sold on the idea, wanting to go the full mile and add in throwable snowballs as a less toxic form of flame.

Obviously, it’s unlikely that Riot would ever fully commit to an idea like this one, but with the in-game communication in League slowly breaking down, they might need to look to the players for ideas on where to go next.