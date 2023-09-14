LoL players enchanted by Stardew Valley-inspired spinoff Bandle Tale

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story has captured the attention and hearts of longtime LoL fans. The Stardew Valley-inspired farming game brings a chill vibe to the League of Legends universe that fans are utterly enchanted by.

From Stardew Valley to Animal Crossing and everything in-between, the popularity of farming games has exploded in recent years. While there are those who stick to their competitive multiplayer games, some want a break from the competition so they can play a game where they can just hang out.

Article continues after ad

League of Legends is one of the most competitive games of them all, with the title requiring a significant amount of knowledge and mechanical skill in order to have any level of success.

Article continues after ad

However, Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story looks to upend that notion and bring a chill, cozy vibe to the League of Legends universe along with our very first look at Bandle City.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends story has fans raving

League of Legends can get a bit toxic at times. The massively popular multiplayer title is known for having some players who take things a little too far and take the game a bit too seriously.

Article continues after ad

So, the newest announcement in the Riot Forge lineup promises something fun for League players who are tired of the stress that comes with solo queue at times.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story takes a page out of Stardew Valley’s book and gives players a look at Bandle City through the lens of a fun, low-stakes farming game that fans of the genre are sure to love.

Article continues after ad

The game was announced during the September 19 Nintendo Direct of all things, a platform that you can’t even play League of Legends on. Regardless, longtime fans of League as well as those who are wholly unfamiliar with the series are excited to check the game out when it releases sometime in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Twitter users were saying things like, “I cant believe this is real I’m so excited omg, I cant believe it” in response to the announcement. Excitement among fans is palpable on both Twitter and Reddit.

“I love how absolutely out of the blue Riot Forge announcements are,” commented one redditor. This is a massive change of pace from League of Legends proper, where leaks are common and things often get shown way before the developers’ intended reveal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Also, there’s a talking sock with glasses. Because… why not? The release date has yet to be given beyond an incredibly broad 2024 window, but it’s sure to be a joyous distraction for League players looking for a change of pace.