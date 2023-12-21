LoL players discover ridiculous “zero cooldown” Master Yi build in Arena mode

League of Legends players have discovered a ridiculously strong build for Master Yi that lets his Q have no cooldown in Arena.

Riot’s MOBA League of Legends has no shortage of ways to play the game. With over 160 champions all with unique kits, abilities, playstyles, and more, there’s a bunch of different gameplay experiences on offer. This is even more so when you consider the various game modes League of Legends offers, with the recent limited-time Arena mode returning.

Article continues after ad

Arena takes League of Legends and flips it on its head. Instead of the regular 5v5 format, Arena pits 4 teams of 2 against each other in head-to-head combat. The game mode also features new items and augments, which can drastically change the way a champion plays and builds.

Article continues after ad

Players have had a bit of time to experiment with the changes that have arrived with Arena this time around. However, some players in particular have discovered a ridiculous build that allows one champion to be practically invincible for the entire game.

Article continues after ad

As showcased by League of Legends YouTuber Hextech Lab, players have discovered that certain augments on Master Yi can severely break the game.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

If Master Yi takes the Mystic Punch augment, they’re able to reduce the cooldown of their Q with every auto attack. However, Master Yi’s Q also applies on-hit effects, meaning that Mystic Punch works with the ability as well.

Article continues after ad

Because of this, players realized that with enough cooldown reduction built, the ability essentially has zero cooldown, allowing them to infinitely spam it. To add insult to injury, Master Yi’s Q makes him untargetable, making it impossible for enemies to deal damage back whilst he deals damage to them.

Article continues after ad

With the newly discovered build, players are able to take down the opposing team without ever being touched, essentially netting them a free win in almost every scenario.