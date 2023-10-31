LoL players discover insane “play to win” bug with Victorious Anivia skin

League of Legends players have discovered an insane bug with the “play to win” Victorious Anivia skin that completely breaks the interaction between her wall and Ornn E.

There are a bunch of interactions in League of Legends. It’s something that players slowly learn throughout their treacherous journey into the MOBA. Can I flash while using this ability? Can I Zhonya’s to dodge X ability? Does Y champion counter me? All of these questions can only be answered with experience playing the game.

This issue is only further exacerbated by the sheer amount of skins and champions within the game. Now not only do you need to identify the champion and their ability, but the ability and champion can now have a completely different color scheme and aesthetic too.

And it seems that this problem is only getting worse, as League players have discovered a bizarre bug that makes the recent Victorious Anivia skin completely “play to win”.

LoL players discover bizarre bug with Victorious Anivia skin

Players have discovered that while using the Victorious Anivia skin, Ornn is unable to break her wall using his E ability. This is not the typical case, however, as Ornn’s E ability is able to break any player-made structure he comes into contact with. This makes him ideal at countering Anivia’s wall which is integral to her kit.

As showcased in the clip, instead of breaking the wall Ornn instead becomes completely stuck, forcing the player to flash out of danger instead. This bug could have game-breaking impacts under the right circumstances, really giving Victorious Anivia an advantage over other skins.

Victorious Anivia was handed out to players who gained enough split points during Split 1 of Season 2023, making the skin more of a “play to win” cosmetic as one player cheekily pointed out.

With the bug being spotlighted by the player base, it’s likely Riot will come through and squash it before others abuse it.