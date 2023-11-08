LoL players convinced Arena will be permanent mode after spotting new icon

League of Legends players are convinced that the Arena game mode may become permanent after Patch 13.24 as a new icon for it was revealed on the client.

League of Legends has had a pretty good run with its limited-time game modes as of recently. Firstly we had Arena earlier in the year, the premiere 2v2v2v2 game mode complete with augments, rounds, and new items. Currently, we have Nexus Blitz running on the live servers, a mode that players have been wanting for an incredibly long time.

Arena has proven to be an absolute success for the League of Legends player base, so much so players want it to make a return. Fortunately, the developers have heard the community cries and will be reprising the mode in Patch 13.24.

However, some investigative players believe that the mode might be sticking around longer than that, as Riot has introduced a new icon for the mode in the client.

LoL players convinced new icon means Arena becomes permanent mode

This icon is potentially indicative of the mode’s permanent status as previous limited-time modes have all shared one similar icon.

Riot has made several improvements to Arena after its original appearance, introducing new augments, cameos, and balance changes. On top of that, players will be able to queue with multiple members, and even create full private lobbies of 8 players.

The devs did acknowledge the game mode’s popularity and were tossing up the idea of making the mode permanent, but stated they’d await more data before making the decision.

Obviously, this is all speculation, meaning until Riot makes a full announcement we won’t know about Arena’s Status. With that being said, the new icon may spell good news for the future of the mode.