LoL players can finally admit when they’re wrong with new emotes

League of Legends is introducing new emotes for players to use, one of which will finally let players admit that they’re wrong to their teammates in Split Three.

One of the most challenging feats for every League of Legends player is admitting when they might have been wrong. Whether that’s accidentally feeding a kill in lane, missing Smite on Baron or Dragon, or even walling off your main carry as Anivia. Most of the time, players will find a way to pin it on something or someone else.

This often results in arguments among teammates, flaming, toxicity, and intentional feeding, as much of the match can be spent conflicting with one another. The devs have done much to reduce the level of toxicity in the game, including increased punishments and more.

Now Split Three of 2024’s ranked season is looking to have another set of changes aimed to reduce the level of toxicity. League of Legends players can now, in the game, admit that something may have actually been their fault.

According to the dev drop regarding changes coming in Split Three, there will be a new “My Bad!” emote coming to League of Legends.

This is perfect for when you accidentally steal a cannon minion as support or miss a key skill shot. And of course, when you feel bad, it’s important to communicate that to your teammate, so that’s where the new emote comes in.

“So simply press the “i” key and the “my bad” interactive emote will pop up to express your sincere apologies,” the blog reads. “Then your teammate can respond by using the same interactive emote and just like that all of your transgressions have been forgiven and the two of you can go on to win the game and become the best of friends. “

Everyone knows how ready and willing League players are to admit their own mistakes, meaning so this emote should see a huge amount of usage, especially in solo queue.