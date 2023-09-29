LoL players call out developers for “recycled” visual effects in Coven Nilah skin

League of Legends players have called out developers Riot for using “recycled” visual effects from Coven Morgana in the newest Coven Nilah skin.

Yet another skin controversy has got the League of Legends community outraged at the developers. This time involving the newest Coven skins currently available on the PBE. The Coven skins have returned once more, showcasing their dark god aesthetic similar to the other skins released in a previous update.

Many players have expressed their love for this aesthetic, which prompted Riot to continue releasing additional skins as a part of the line. However, the newest batch has players focusing on it for all the wrong reasons.

Some League of Legends players are now accusing Riot of recycling visual effects from a previous Coven skin in Coven Nilah’s cosmetic. Players have pointed out the similarities between the two visual effects of Coven Morgana’s Q and Nilah’s EQ.

LoL players slam devs over “recycled” VFX in Coven Nilah skin

“It’s not that they look similar, is that they are literally the same it’s not even subtle. This is just another proof that this Coven skin drop feels lazy like Syndra and Elise’s, and even Nami’s legendary with bad animations,” one heated post criticizes.

The wave from Coven Nilah’s EQ combo looks incredibly similar to Coven Morgana’s Dark Binding ability. Not only are players considering this as “lazy” from Riot, but this could potentially ruin game clarity, as similar VFX can reduce the readability of the abilities.

“Smart to use same effect on 2 spells that have such different impact, in late game Morgana Q could be your death, imagine flashing Nilah Q in a teamfight lol,” one player explained.

“Not surprised. Nowadays most skinlines are just different champs in the same costume. Was only a matter of time before Riot found a way to interchange the VFX between skins as well, gameplay clarity be damned,” one player ranted.

These skins are still on the PBE, meaning they are available for feedback. Only time will tell if Riot listens to the backlash of their frustrated players and implements changes before it heads to the live servers.

