LoL players beg devs to update Victorious Sona after changes miss the mark

The League of Legends developers are being begged by players to give Victorious Sona some love after they announced they would only be updating the skin’s sound effects and not its visuals.

While League of Legends is a completely free-to-play game, there are a bunch of skins and other cosmetics you can use to pretty up the champion you’re playing. Almost every skin you need to pay for, with prices ranging anywhere from $5 all the way up to $50 for an ultimate skin.

Article continues after ad

There are some exceptions to this rule, however, with the Victorious and Three Honors skin lines being completely free to anyone, provided you meet the requirements. Victorious skins are released for anyone who achieves enough Split Points during a Ranked Split, while Three Honors skins are handed out to anyone who remains honorable.

While most of the time these skins look fantastic, and are apt rewards, the most recent Victorious Sona skin hasn’t quite hit the mark for most players. Now, after an announcement they’d be updating the skin’s SFX, it’s left players begging for her VFX to be tuned up as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Victorious Sona is the reward for Ranked Split 2 of 2024. While the splash art captivated players, many were immediately disappointed that there were no sound or visual effect changes when compared to her base skin.

Riot announced that they would be making changes to her SFX, saying that an update after the skins launch will rectify this issue, but many players are still taking issue with the skin’s lack of visual effects.

“What about the poorly made VFX which is the base sona VFX but with glitter?” one user disappointedly highlighted.

Article continues after ad

“Genuinely think the VFX should also be side to side looked at with the base skin. It really needs larger changes in quality.” another agreed.

This has led players to beg the devs to update the visual effects so that it would be more in line with the updated sound effects.

“Please some love to VFX as well?” one player enquired.

Article continues after ad

“And VFX? It looks so poor compared to other victorious skins that came out before hers…” another added.

Article continues after ad

Riot has confirmed that Victorious Sona will be receiving her SFX update post-release, meaning that there is still potential for them to go through and give her visuals a redesign as well.