LoL PBE datamine reveals major buffs coming to ranged top laners in Patch 13.22

A recent datamine of the League of Legends PBE has revealed vision changes that will result in major buffs coming to ranged top laners coming in Patch 13.22.

League of Legends has been completely locked in for its ongoing World Championship. Being played on Patch 13.20, it’s given the developers a bunch of time to make changes and experiment with the game leading up to the preseason for 2024. This included a rather controversial rework to top lane tank K’sante, who skyrocketed to one of the best champions in the game.

The preseason will also bring the complete removal of the Mythic tier of items, causing major shifts in how players can build their champions. In between that time, however, Riot is slowly making smaller changes to experiment with so that they have a better read leading into the new season.

One of these changes has been revealed thanks to a recent PBE data mine. The data mine showcases several changes to Janna, Gragas, and out-of-vision attacks. The last of these changes however will result in major buffs to top lane champions.

LoL data mine suggests major buffs to ranged top laners

Riot is changing how out-of-vision attacks will work. Not only are the developers reducing the range of vision granted when you’re attacked from out of your vision, but the amount of time the champion is revealed has been significantly reduced.

The radius of vision is being moved down from 400 to 300 units, whilst the time revealed has dropped to 1.75 seconds from the original 4.5 seconds. This means champions will be able to dip in and out of bushes to poke down enemy laners without being punished easily, allowing for super easy trades in a ranged versus melee matchup.

Ranged top laners are generally considered to be bullies, which means a buff like this could further push their power higher.

This can also be considered a buff for enchanter supports, who occasionally build items that require them to poke enemies to be effective in generating gold.