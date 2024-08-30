League of Legends patch 14.18 early notes: All changes for Worlds 2024

League of Legends’ next update, patch 14.18, is what Worlds 2024 will be played on, with the developers making changes more related to professional play.

Riot’s MOBA has gone through another whole year, and with it, a new world championship is taking place in Berlin. As such, the game worlds will be played on patch 14.18, so the devs are taking aim at champions, items, and runes to spice up the highest level of play.

With so many big changes coming, you’ll want to know what’s what. Fortunately, we’ve got every change for League of Legends patch 14.18 so far.

Article continues after ad

When does League Patch 14.18 go live?

According to Riot’s patch schedule, League of Legends Patch 14.18 is expected to go live on September 11, 2024. Patch 14.18 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.18 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

When patching begins, there’ll be a few hours of downtime, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.

Article continues after ad

What’s changing in LoL patch 14.18?

Changes for Worlds 2024

Many changes coming in patch 14.18 are aimed at balancing the game around professional play. This means changes to champions like Jax, Rell, and Gnar, who have seen a fair amount of play at the highest level.

Article continues after ad

ADC nerfs

One class, in particular, is getting nerfed in patch 14.18 thanks to a nerf to Bloodthirster and a rework to Fleet Footwork, leaving ADCs a bit weaker than they were before.

LoL patch 14.18 early notes

Champions

Gnar

Base Stats

Mini Gnar base AD increased: 57 >>> 60

Jarvan IV

Passive: Martial Cadence

Health ratio increased: 7% current HP >>> 8% current HP

Jax

R: Grandmasters At Arms

On-hit base damage increased: 60-160 >>> 60-180

Bonus armor per target hit increased: 15-25 >>> 20-30

Rell

E: Full Tilt

Bonus movement speed reduced: 12-20% >>> 12-16%

Items

Bloodthirster

Lifesteal reduced: 18% >>> 15%

Shield reduced: 50-400 (levels 1-18) >>> 165-315(levels 8-18)

Immortal Shieldbow

Shield changed: 320-720 >>> 400-700

Shield is now reduced to 80% for ranged

Luden’s Companion

Cost reduced: 2900 >>> 2850

Ability haste reduced: 25 >>> 20

AP increased: 95 >>> 100

Shadowflame

Health threshold increased: 35% >>> 40%

Magic pen increased: 12 >>> 15

AP reduced: 120 >>> 115

DoT bonus damage reduced: 30% >>> 25%

Stormsurge

Damage threshold reduced: 35% max HP >>> 25% max HP

Ranged damage increased: 90% >>> 100%

Movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 5%

Magic pen increased: 10 >>> 15

Trinity Force

Movement speed changed: 20 >>> 30/15 (melee/ ranged)

Attack speed reduced: 33% >>> 30%

System

Turret Fortifications

Pre-5 minute damage reduction increased: 75% >>> 85%