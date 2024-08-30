League of Legends patch 14.18 early notes: All changes for Worlds 2024

League of Legends patch 14.18 early notes: All changes for Worlds 2024Riot Games
League of Legends’ next update, patch 14.18, is what Worlds 2024 will be played on, with the developers making changes more related to professional play.
Riot’s MOBA has gone through another whole year, and with it, a new world championship is taking place in Berlin. As such, the game worlds will be played on patch 14.18, so the devs are taking aim at champions, items, and runes to spice up the highest level of play.
With so many big changes coming, you’ll want to know what’s what. Fortunately, we’ve got every change for League of Legends patch 14.18 so far.
When does League Patch 14.18 go live?
According to Riot’s patch schedule, League of Legends Patch 14.18 is expected to go live on September 11, 2024. Patch 14.18 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 14.18 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
When patching begins, there’ll be a few hours of downtime, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL patch 14.18?
Changes for Worlds 2024
Many changes coming in patch 14.18 are aimed at balancing the game around professional play. This means changes to champions like Jax, Rell, and Gnar, who have seen a fair amount of play at the highest level.
ADC nerfs
One class, in particular, is getting nerfed in patch 14.18 thanks to a nerf to Bloodthirster and a rework to Fleet Footwork, leaving ADCs a bit weaker than they were before.
LoL patch 14.18 early notes
Champions
Gnar
Base Stats
- Mini Gnar base AD increased: 57 >>> 60
Jarvan IV
Passive: Martial Cadence
- Health ratio increased: 7% current HP >>> 8% current HP
Jax
R: Grandmasters At Arms
- On-hit base damage increased: 60-160 >>> 60-180
- Bonus armor per target hit increased: 15-25 >>> 20-30
Rell
E: Full Tilt
- Bonus movement speed reduced: 12-20% >>> 12-16%
Items
Bloodthirster
- Lifesteal reduced: 18% >>> 15%
- Shield reduced: 50-400 (levels 1-18) >>> 165-315(levels 8-18)
Immortal Shieldbow
- Shield changed: 320-720 >>> 400-700
- Shield is now reduced to 80% for ranged
Luden’s Companion
- Cost reduced: 2900 >>> 2850
- Ability haste reduced: 25 >>> 20
- AP increased: 95 >>> 100
Shadowflame
- Health threshold increased: 35% >>> 40%
- Magic pen increased: 12 >>> 15
- AP reduced: 120 >>> 115
- DoT bonus damage reduced: 30% >>> 25%
Stormsurge
- Damage threshold reduced: 35% max HP >>> 25% max HP
- Ranged damage increased: 90% >>> 100%
- Movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 5%
- Magic pen increased: 10 >>> 15
Trinity Force
- Movement speed changed: 20 >>> 30/15 (melee/ ranged)
- Attack speed reduced: 33% >>> 30%
System
Turret Fortifications
- Pre-5 minute damage reduction increased: 75% >>> 85%
Fleet Footwork
- Base heal increased: 5-100 >>> 10-130
- Healing reduced to 60% for ranged
- Minion healing changed from 20/10% (melee/ ranged) >>> 15% flat
- Melee movement speed increased: 15% >>> 20%