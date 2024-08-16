LoL patch 14.17 early notes: AP jungle nerfs, more

Patch 14.17 is coming to League of Legends very soon, and as such we’re learning all about the changes Riot has planned to make to the MOBA. Here’s the early patch notes for League of Legends patch 14.17.

Two weeks means a new patch for Riot Game’s beloved MOBA. Patch 14.17 in League of Legends aims to make new changes to the MOBA, particularly when balancing the game’s roster.

With over 160 champions, unique items, passives, roles, matchups, and more, it’s a tough challenge for developers.

The new patch aims to chip away at some of the outlying champions who have benefitted a little too much from some newer items.

When does League Patch 14.17 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.17 is expected to go live on August 28, 2024, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 14.17 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.17 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

When patching begins, there’ll be a few hours of downtime, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in League patch 14.17?

AP DoT jungle nerfs

Riot Games Burn junglers like Brand and Lillia are still too strong, even after multiple nerfs.

Champions like Brand and Lillia have massively benefited from the introduction of item Fated Ashes, and its legendary version Blackfire Torch. This item has massively helped their clear speed and damage and has resulted in them being nerfed multiple times, with the devs taking another swing in Patch 14.17.

More Changes to Come

It’s very early days for the new patch in League of Legends, with the devs presumably planning on making many more changes to the MOBA.

League of Legends patch 14.17 early notes

Champions

Brand

Passive: Blaze

Damage over time large monster cap reduced: 80 >>> 30

This does not affect epic monsters like Baron or Dragon

Lillia

Passive: Dream Laden Bough