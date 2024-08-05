LoL patch 14.16 early notes: Senna rework & death timer changes

LoL patch 14.16 early notes: Senna rework & death timer changesRiot Games
Patch 14.16 of League of Legends is planning on making some key changes to Riot’s MOBA, including a major rework to push Senna her towards being an enchanter alongside tweaks to the death timer.
As usual, the new patch will make further balance updates to the MOBA to keep the game fresh and revitalize some of the current cast in new ways.
Patch 14.16 introduces a significant shake-up to the champion Senna and increases the length of death timers across the board. We’re also sure to get plenty more details in the coming days on further adjustments too.
When does League Patch 14.16 go live?
League of Legends Patch 14.16 is expected to go live on August 14, 2024. Patch 14.16 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 14.16 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
When patching begins, there’ll be a few hours of downtime, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in League patch 14.16?
Senna rework
Senna is receiving a hefty rework that will push her more towards being an enchanter rather than focusing on building lethality. This includes several changes to her Q that will see much of it being buffed by AP.
Death timer changes
Death timers are being increased across the board in Patch 14.16. At most levels, death timers will be increased by around two to four seconds, making it more punishing if you perish. This in turn aims to shorten the pace of the game, as players will have more time to take objectives while enemies remain dead.
League of Legends patch 14.16 early notes
Champions
Senna
Base Stats
- Attack speed growth reduced: 4% >>> 2%
Passive: Absolution
- Critical strike per 20 souls reduced: 10% >>> 8%
Q: Piercing Darkness
- Base heal increased: 40-80 >>> 40-120
- AP heal ratio increased: 40% >>> 80%
- AD ratio increased: 30% bonus AD >>> 40%
- Heal no longer scales with lethality
- Slow AP ratio increased: 6% per 100 AP >>> 10% per 100 AP
- Slow AD ratio increased: 10% per 100 bonus AD >>> 15% per 100 bonus AD
W: Last Embrace
- Root duration increased: 1-2 seconds >>> 1.25-2.25 seconds
R: Dawning Shadow
- Base shield increased: 100-200 >>> 120-200
- AP ratio increased: 40% >>> 70%
System
Death Timers
- Lvl 1 and 2 timers increased: 6 seconds >>> 10 seconds
- Lvl 3 and 4 timers increased: 8 seconds >>> 12 seconds
- Lvl 5 timer increased: 10 seconds >>> 14 seconds
- Lvl 6 timer increased: 12 seconds >>> 16 seconds
- Lvl 7 timer increased: 16 seconds >>> 20 seconds
- Lvl 8 timer increased: 21 seconds >>> 25 seconds
- Lvl 9 timer increased: 26 >>> 28 seconds
- Lvl 10+ remains unchanged