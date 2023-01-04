League of Legends patch 13.1 notes: Jax mid-scope goes live, more Yuumi nerfs

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with LoL patch 13.1 on its way. Riot is pushing through Jax’s promised mid-scope update as well as all the planned preseason changes, as well as preparing for Yuumi’s rework: here’s the full patch notes.

New year, new League of Legends season.

LoL patch 13.1 is here to bring League of Legends Season 13 to all, with the new ranked split starting and all the preseason changes being finalized. Of course, everything is still a work in progress, but now is the time to start the competitive climb.

The first update of 2023 will include nerfs to bruisers, tanks, and controversial cat Yuumi ⁠— who is being reworked soon enough ⁠— as well as big changes to Jax, with his promised mid-scope update ready to go live.

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 13.1, including the notes and when it’ll go live.

Riot Games Yuumi nerfs are inbound for LoL patch 13.1 as Riot prepares to rework the cat later in Season 13.

When is LoL patch 13.1?

League of Legends patch 13.1 is primed to go live on January 10, 2023.

The first major patch of the year will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 13.1?

League of Legends Season 13 begins, new ranked split

The big news of LoL patch 13.1, as the name indicates, is the launch of League of Legends Season 13. After two months of preseason, all the changes will be made official as the new ranked split starts.

This includes the overhauls to top lane and jungle, as well as the new ranked system which splits the year into two. Players will now be enticed to grind all year around instead of hitting their goal rank and stopping, with rewards now available every six months instead of 12.

You can find the full list of League of Legends Season 13 changes here.

Riot Games The new ranked grind will start after LoL patch 13.1 goes live.

Jax mid-scope update hits live servers

Jax was named next in line for a mid-scope update at the tail end of 2022, and Riot is taking no time to ship the changes to League of Legends.

The Grandmaster at Arms has remained relatively unchanged since 2009, with the Season 13 changes representing his biggest overhaul yet. It’s still on the “smaller side”, developer August ‘August’ Browning told players in November 2022, but it’ll still be a fair tweak to adjust to.

While his Q, Leap Strike, and E, Counter Strike, are getting small changes, most of the adjustments are in his ultimate, Grandmaster’s Might. It has a new active where his lantern deals extra damage, and his three-hit passive becomes a two-hit one for eight seconds.

Riot Games Jax is receiving a rework

Yuumi nerfed again as Riot figures out future plans

Riot has planned more Yuumi nerfs to start League of Legends Season 13 in patch 13.1. She is one of eight champions earmarked for nerfs, with the developers also targeting a number of bruisers and tanks following the preseason item overhaul shaking up tier lists.

A larger Yuumi rework has already been confirmed by Riot, but the controversial cat is still getting changes because “she remains very highly banned,” developer ‘Phlox’ told players on January 3.

More changes will likely come as the season kicks off and players start getting deep into the ranked grind again.

Riot Games Dr. Mundo is one of seven bruisers or tanks Riot wants to nerf in LoL patch 13.1.

LoL patch 13.1 notes

