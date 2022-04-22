League of Legends patch 12.8 notes: Jinx & Xayah nerfs, Zoe & Tristana buffs, Eclipse skins

The League of Legends patch 12.8 is right around the corner and Riot are making impactful changes to popular champs. Get a look at what the next League update will bring like nerfs to Jinx, buffs for Zoe, including new Lunar and Solar Eclipse skins.

Riot have been tweaking pro champ picks a lot lately and this time we’re seeing a bit of the same with nerfs to picks like Xayah and Soraka. Then top lane champs such as Vladimir, Poppy, and Mordekaiser are getting some buffs to help them out in solo queue.

But that pales in comparison to the number of mages in the mid lane that are also getting upgrades with Zoe, Kassadin, Vel’Koz, Xerath, and Sylas getting a bump.

Advertisement

There’s tons to unpack in the League 12.8 update and here’s everything you need to know including what other changes are looming and when the patch notes will be released.

When is LoL patch 12.8?

League of Legends patch 12.8 is primed to go live on April 27, 2022.

The eighth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10am AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changed in LoL patch 12.8?

Jinx, Xayah nerfed ahead of MSI

Meta League picks Jinx and Xayah got a bit of a nerf ahead of MSI to reign in the bot lane a bit more.

Advertisement

Xayah’s poke is going to get a bit less punishing at higher levels with a fairly decent damage decrease on her W and a slightly longer cooldown to boot.

Read more: LPL team to play remotely from China at MSI 2022

As for Jinx, she’s going to be a bit squishier still with her base health going down from 610 to 560, which should make players think twice about getting real aggressive with her in the early game.

Zoe, Vel’Koz, and more League mid laner buffs

The pool of mid lane mages will open up even more with a bevy of buffs for the likes of Zoe, Sylas, and more.

Vel’Koz will see a slight uptick to his Q and W which should give him some better tools to duel in lane. Meanwhile, Kassadin will get some love with the shield on Q for survivability.

Advertisement

As for Sylas, his ultimate is getting big cooldown reductions at all levels which should encourage players to attempt more aggressive plays.

Lunar and Solar Eclipse skins

The fight between celestial light and dark comes to the Rift with the new Lunar Eclipse and Solar eclipse skins, along with new cosmetics for Yasuo and Gangplank.

The themed skins this time around have insane lighting effects for different abilities to give champs extra flair.

League’s Eclipse skin universe will reinvent six characters with a new look, and even a prestige form for one of the entries:

Solar Eclipse Kayle

Solar Eclipse Sivir

Solar Eclipse Sejuani

Lunar Eclipse Aatrox

Lunar Eclipse Senna Lunar Eclipse Prestige Senna



Every single champ this time around will also be getting Chromas with eight-a-piece, except for Sivir who has five.

Advertisement

#PBE Preview! 🛠 This patch is a big one so buckle in! 👀 Solar Eclipse Kayle, Sivir & Sejuani! 🌞 Lunar Eclipse Aatrox, Senna & Prestige Senna! 🌚 Sea Dog Yasuo & Gangplank the Betrayer! ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/7zWCOIAAqA — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 12, 2022

Take a look at the League 12.8 patch notes below, and Dexerto will update this article with any more changes announced up until the update release date on April 27.

League of Legends 12.8 patch notes

Aatrox

Removed from the Patch

Bard

Passive – Traveler’s Call

Damage increased from 30 (+12 per 5 chimes) to 35 (+14 per 5 chimes)

W – Caretaker’s Shrine

Max heal increased from 55/95/135/175/215 to 60/105/150/195/240

Ezreal

R – Trueshot Barrage

Cooldown changed from 120s to 120-90

E – Captive Audience

Cooldown lowered from 28-16 to 24-15

Damage no longer reduced against monsters

Fiddlesticks

W – Bountiful Harvest

Healing against champions changed from 30-50% to 30-70% damage dealt against champions

Jhin

W – Deadly Flourish

CC duration increased from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25s

Damage no longer reduced against monsters

Kassadin

Q – Null Sphere

Shield increased from 40-160 (+30% AP) to 60-180 (+40% AP)

Mordekaiser

Passive – Darkness Rise

Movement Speed changed from 3% to 3/6/9% at levels 1/6/11

Sejuani

Passive – Fury of the North

Cooldown changed form 12s to 12-6s (based on level)

Sylas

R – Hijack

Cooldown lowered from 100/70/40 to 80/55/30

Tristana

Base Stats

AD per level changed from 3.3 to 3.7

Vel’Koz

Q – Plasma Fission

AP ratio increased from 80% to 90%

W – Void Rift

initial damage AP ratio increased from 15% to 20%

Vladimir

Base Stats

Armor changed from 23 to 27

Xerath

E – Shocking Orb

Stun duration increased from 0.5-2s to 0.75-2.25s

Zoe

Q – Paddle Star

Mana cost lowered from 50/55/60/65/70 to 40/45/50/55/60

R – Portal Jump