League of Legends patch 12.23 notes: More jungle changes, major tank buffs

LoL patch 12.23 is on its way as Riot balances the Season 13 changes. First cabs off the rank are the jungle and tank champions, with both getting significant overhauls to stabilize the meta ahead of the January ranked launch: here are the patch notes.

League of Legends Season 13 has arrived with a bang. With the preseason update going live on LoL patch 12.22, players are slowly but surely getting used to all the new changes.

Across the first couple of weeks there’s been a couple of outliers though. Top lane duelists are incredibly strong with new items and adjustments to the role, leaving tanks in the lurch. Similarly, the jungle is a bit broken with exploits and balancing issues.

Those are the two changes at the top of Riot’s list for LoL patch 12.23 as they look to stabilize the meta over the holidays and ahead of January’s ranked season launch. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming December update.

Riot Games Zeri is receiving a huge batch of changes in LoL patch 12.23.

When is LoL patch 12.23?

League of Legends patch 12.23 is primed to go live on December 7, 2022, right on schedule.

Note that this will be the final major League of Legends update of 2022. Following the launch of LoL patch 12.23, Riot will be going on holiday over the Christmas break, returning to kick start Season 13 in the new year.

Here are the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.23?

Jungle rebalance fixes funnel issue, leashing

With the myriad of jungle changes, there were bound to be issues early in Season 13. LoL patch 12.23 is a first pass at trying to solve all of them ⁠— exploits, general balancing, and all.

Riot is aware of the mid lane funnel strategy revolving around multiple champions purchasing the new jungle pets, and have got a fix in place for the December update. More broadly though, jungle gold will be reduced while experience will be increased slightly.

Specific camps will have reduced auto attack ranges, while all camps will have new leash ranges to be more forgiving to champions who have to kite and move.

As for individual junglers facing changes, Dr. Mundo is getting a swathe of jungle-centric buffs. Dominant forces Lillia, Shyvana, and Trundle will be nerfed.

Riot Games Dr. Mundo will be a potential jungle threat after LoL patch 12.23.

Tanks get love despite Heartsteel dominance

Tanks have suffered a bit at the start of League of Legends Season 13, especially in the top lane. With gold and experience reshuffling across the map, and new items favoring fighters and duelists, some tanks have struggled to get a foothold.

While Heartsteel is still a problem, Riot is ignoring it somewhat to try and target individual tank champions with buffs. Amumu, Cho’Gath, Malphite, Maokai, Sion, Tahm Kench, and Zac are the main targets to start, but developers are keeping an eye on things.

“If we observe negative meta effects as a result of Heartsteel or Tank meta, then we’re going to react, but will let it play out a bit for now to stabilize,” Leung-Harrison said. “Tanks getting buffs [this patch] have dropped 2-3% [in winrate].”

You can find the early LoL patch 12.23 notes below, courtesy of Riot. We will keep you updated with the latest changes shipped to PBE right up until the update launches on December 7.

LoL patch 12.23 notes

Champions

Amumu

Buffs TBC

Cho’Gath

Buffs TBC

Dr. Mundo

Base stats

Attack damage per level: 3.5 ⇒ 3

Magic resist: 32 ⇒ 29

Magic resist per level: 2.05 ⇒ 2.3

Passive: Goes Where He Pleases

Cannister health loss: 7% current health ⇒ 3% current health

Cannister heal: 8% maximum health ⇒ 4% maximum health

Max health regen per 5 seconds: 0.8-1.6% ⇒ 0.4-2.5% Equal at Level 11



Q: Infected Bonesaw

Health cost: 50 ⇒ 60

W: Heart Zapper

Health cost: 5% current health ⇒ 8% current health

Gray Health heal (no hit): 0% ⇒ 50%

Damage stored as gray health: 25/30/35/40/45% ⇒ 80-95% based on level in the first 0.75 seconds, then 25% thereafter

Duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

E: Blunt Force Trauma

Passive bonus AD: 15/20/25/30/35 + 25/30/35/40/45 based on missing health ⇒ 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% max health

Removed the ability to instantly kill small jungle monsters

Monster damage: 200% ⇒ 250%

R: Maximum Dosage

Removed bonus AD

Missing health as maximum health: 8/11.5/15% ⇒ 15/20/25%

[New] At Rank 3, both healing effects are increased by an additional 5% per nearby enemy champion

Kassadin

Changes TBC

Kayn

Buffs TBC

Lillia

Nerfs TBC

Malphite

Buffs TBC

Maokai

Buffs TBC

Mordekaiser

Nerfs TBC

Shyvana

Nerfs TBC

Sion

Buffs TBC

Syndra

Nerfs TBC

Tahm Kench

Buffs TBC

Trundle

Nerfs TBC

Yuumi

Buffs TBC

Zac

Buffs TBC

Zeri

Base stats

Move speed: 325 ⇒ 330

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 53

Armor: 20 ⇒ 24

Health: 600 ⇒ 630

Attack speed: 0.568 ⇒ 0.625

Health per level: 109 ⇒ 115

Passive: Living Battery

Gotta Zip shield bonus: 10% multiplicative move speed ⇒ 10% move speed

Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds

Q: Burst Fire

Fully charged right-click damage: 90-200 (+90% AP)(+1-15% target max health) ⇒ 90-200 (+110% AP)(+1-15% target max health)

Range: 825 ⇒ 750

Excess attack speed to attack damage ratio: 60% ⇒ 70%

Base damage: 8/11/14/17/20 ⇒ 15/18/21/24/27

Attack damage ratio: 100/105/110/115/120% ⇒ 104/108/112/116/120%

W: Ultrashock Laser

Damage type: Magic ⇒ Physical

Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+100% AD)(+40% AP) ⇒ 20/60/100/140/180 (+130% AD)

Cast time: 2.5x attack time ⇒ 0.55-0.3 seconds (based on attack speed)

Missile speed: 2200 ⇒ 2500

Beam cast time: 0.75 seconds ⇒ 0.85 seconds

E: Spark Surge

Mana: 80 ⇒ 90/85/80/75/70

Cooldown: 24/22.5/21/19.5/18 seconds ⇒ 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

[NEW] For 5 seconds, Zeri’s Burst Fire does additional magic damage to the first enemy hit and pierces targets Bonus magic damage: 20/22/24/26/28 (+20% AP)(+12% bAD)

[NEW] Now deals up to 65% bonus damage based on critical strike chance

Pierce damage falloff: 60/70/80/90/100% ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100%

Ability and attack damage reduces the cooldown of Spark Surge by 0.5 seconds (1.5 seconds for critical strikes)

Reveal range through walls: 850 ⇒ 1500

R: Lightning Crash

[REMOVED] Bonus magic damage

Chain Lightning range: 450 ⇒ 650

On-cast magic damage: 150/250/350 (+80% AP)(+80% bAD) ⇒ 175/275/375 (+110% AP)(+100% bAD)

If Lightning Crash hits at least one champion, Zeri gains 10% move speed, 30% attack speed, and chain shots for 5 seconds. Hitting champions refreshes this buff by 1.5 seconds, up to 5 seconds total.

Hitting champions grants Zeri 1 stack (3 per critical strike) of Overcharge for 1.5 seconds. Zeri gains 0.5% move speed for each stack of Overcharge, stacking infinitely.

Items

Ravenous Hydra

Nerfs TBC

Sunfire Cape

Buffs TBC

Systems

Jungle adjustments

Miscellaneous pet changes

Base true damage for pet: 20 ⇒ 16

After first evolution, consume two bonus treats on kill of large monster and get said benefits

Native 20% damage amplification no longer works on epic monsters

10% of bonus armor and magic resist is converted to true damage for pet

Bonus health ratio: 4% ⇒ 3%

Monster kill health per level: 3 ⇒ 6

Monster kill mana per level: 2 ⇒ 4

Treat gold: 50 gold ⇒ 35 gold

Experience multiplier: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 (Levels 1-9) ⇒ 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 (Levels 1-9)

Monsters

Gromp auto attack range: 175 ⇒ 150

Large Razorbeak auto attack range: 300 ⇒ 200

Leash range centers have been offset from camp spawn location, giving more space for champions to move and kite

Mosstomper