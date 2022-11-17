League of Legends patch 12.22b notes: Maokai & Kindred buffs after jungle changes

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

LoL patch 12.22b is on its way, with Riot pumping out the hotfixes as Season 13 goes live. With the game’s jungle getting a ton of focused changes, the developers are adjusting specific champions like Maokai and Kindred who fell off hard: here’s the notes.

League of Legends Season 13 went live with LoL patch 12.22 as Riot gets the preseason changes into players’ hands. Headlined by big overhauls to the game’s top lane and jungle, the update also included many quality-of-life changes with developers making the game more accessible.

However, like every preseason, some have come off worse for wear in the first few days. It can be a wildly unbalanced time for players. Lead developer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison said “things are looking good”, but there are always some adjustments that can be made.

LoL patch 12.22b will include the first major batch of them, with jungle champions being the big focus. Here’s what players can expect from the update.

Riot Games Junglers do not fret: buffs are coming in LoL patch 12.22b.

When is LoL patch 12.22b?

Riot has not confirmed an exact time for LoL patch 12.22b. Unlike their full release counterparts, lettered patches usually drop whenever all the changes are ready to ship with no schedule locked in. We will update you once that release date is confirmed.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.22b?

Buffs coming for certain junglers after role rework

After League of Legends’ jungle received the majority of Riot’s attention in Season 13, a number of champions are in dire need of adjustments just days after LoL patch 12.22’s release.

Riot are currently working on buffing outliers like Amumu, Ivern, Kindred, Maokai, Rammus, and Shaco rather than nerfing any specific power picks. Tank junglers are struggling to adapt to the new changes, and there’ll also be buffs to items like Jak’Sho, the Protean, and Radiant Virtue.

Exact changes will be decided as Riot finalize the update.

Riot Games LoL patch 12.22b is very buff-focused, but fighters will receive some power cuts.

Urgent Ravenous Hydra nerfs as fighters dominate

While no champions are getting nerfed (so far) in LoL patch 12.22b, one item is: Ravenous Hydra. After its rework in Season 13 saw a stacking element tacked onto the popular fighter item, it has become a must-build for certain picks.

Camille, Fiora, and other duelists have found a lot of success with Ravenous Hydra and are dominating the top lane meta with the extra resources afforded to the role. Urgent nerfs will be shipped out to the item first, and champions may soon follow.

You can find the early LoL patch 12.22b notes below, courtesy of Riot. We’ll keep you updated with the latest as they evolve before release.

LoL patch 12.22b notes

Champions

Amumu

Buffs TBC

Ivern

Buffs TBC

Kindred

Buffs TBC

Maokai

Buffs TBC

Rammus

Buffs TBC

Shaco

Buffs TBC

Items

Jak’Sho, the Protean

Buffs TBC

Radiant Virtue

Buffs TBC

Ravenous Hydra

Nerfs TBC

Rod of Ages