League of Legends patch 12.20 notes: Aatrox & Maokai nerfs, Gwen buffs

League of Legends patch 12.20 is here as Riot starts warming up for Season 13. There are some final adjustments for the final ranked push yet with major top lane meta changes, as well as some item adjustments ahead of the new releases: here’s the patch notes.

League of Legends Season 13 is around the corner, and LoL patch 12.20 is one of the last with the old systems. Come November, top lane and jungle will be overhauled, plus a bevy of new items added to Boris’ arsenal.

However before then, Riot is still keeping Season 12 balanced for that final ranked push. Top laners need to worry the most about LoL patch 12.20 with a handful of balance changes to popular champions in the role, as well as some item adjustments.

Also if you’ve been having fun with jungle Blitzcrank since his random off-meta buff, there’s more to come if Riot’s preview is to be believed. Check out the full LoL patch 12.20 notes below, including details around its release date.

Riot Games League of Legends patch 12.20 features a number of top lane adjustments.

When is LoL patch 12.20?

League of Legends patch 12.20 is primed to go live on October 19, 2022, right on schedule.

The twentieth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.20?

Big top lane champion changes: Aatrox, Gwen, Maokai, more

The top lane isn’t just one of Riot’s focuses for League of Legends Season 13 ⁠— it’s getting some late love in Season 12 too. A big meta shift is lined up for LoL patch 12.20 with major shifts to popular champions.

This includes Aatrox, Sett, and Maokai nerfs. While the latter two are flexed across the Rift, they have all been a potent force in League of Legends’ top lane and it’s something Riot are looking at.

These will be matched with buffs to some undervalued top laners like Jayce, Gwen, and the controversial Wukong who could find himself back in the meta after tearing things up in the second half of the year.

Riot Games Wukong buffs? He’s only just left the meta.

Blitzcrank adjustments to fine-tune dominant Steam Golem

Another major point of LoL patch 12.20, balancing-wise, is Blitzcrank. After he was given some off-meta buffs in the previous update, he has risen to become the best support in the game. That’s far from the intentions Riot set out on.

There will be some further adjustments to tinker with his power as a jungler versus a support, the two roles developers are catering for now with the Great Steam Golem. Exact changes are yet to be revealed, but expect jungle buffs and support nerfs.

Buffs to Evelynn, Rammus, and Ziggs are also planned for LoL patch 12.20, as well as a quality-of-life change for Elise. And with League of Legends Season 13 in testing, a number of items will be adjusted to exist alongside the game’s new additions.

Riot Games Blitzcrank is getting some adjustments following his popularity rise.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.20 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are ever-changing up until the October 19 release date, so come back to see how the patch evolves.

LoL patch 12.20 notes

Champions

Aatrox

Nerfs TBA

Blitzcrank

Changes TBA

Elise

Changes TBA

Evelynn

Buffs TBA

Gwen

Buffs TBA

Jayce

Buffs TBA

Maokai

Nerfs TBA

Rammus

Buffs TBA

Sett

Nerfs TBA

Wukong

Buffs TBA

Ziggs

Buffs TBA

Items

Demonic Embrace

Changes TBA

Frozen Heart

Nerfs TBA

Mortal Reminder

Buffs TBA

Sterak’s Gage

Buffs TBA

Runes

Lethal Tempo