League of Legends patch 12.14 notes: Healing changes, more Sivir & Zeri nerfs

League of Legends patch 12.14 is coming, and Riot is promising it as their “last set of major changes sans Worlds balance”. Zeri is being nerfed (again), while Riot is aiming to shake up the jungle meta with Pantheon and Qiyana as well as the dominance of enchanter supports: here are the patch notes.
We’re now more than halfway through Season 12, and Riot has informed players to not expect much from balancing updates post-LoL patch 12.14. There’ll still be small updates — no less before Worlds — but all eyes are turning towards major preseason changes.
That means there’s a lot to get out of the way in this update. Gangplank’s long-awaited changes? Check. A total overhaul to Dragon priority? Yes. More Zeri nerfs? Of course — it’s Season 12.
With enchanter supports also dominating the meta with the highest win rates among its class, Riot are taking a broad approach to healing itemization as well as extra nerfs to three champions in Janna, Renata Glasc, and Yuumi.
All that and more is set to be bundled into LoL patch 12.14, so check out the full notes below.
When is LoL patch 12.14?
League of Legends patch 12.14 is primed to go live on July 31, 2022, on schedule after Riot’s extended holiday pushed the previous update out by a week.
The fourteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.
Here’s the key timings:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL patch 12.14?
Riot overhauls healing with big enchanter nerfs
It may seem like an eternity ago — almost two months now — but players are still feeling the effects of League of Legends’ durability update. Riot have promised small updates since buffing every champion’s tankiness, and LoL patch 12.14 is set to deliver on a healing overhaul.
When champions have more innate defenses, heals and shields become even more powerful to drag fights out for longer. This has led to games stalling out much longer than anything in recent history (although not quite Season 6 levels).
The next update will nerf almost every aspect of healing, from health potions to sustain runes and individual champions’ heals and shields. Yuumi is the main champion being targeted as well as items like Forbidden Idol, with Riot trying to tone back the enchanter meta in support.
Sivir and Zeri once again targeted
Zeri seemingly can’t keep herself out of the League of Legends patch notes. LoL patch 12.14 is no different with the Spark of Zaun receiving her 12th set of changes since her release. Exactly how remains to be seen.
The same can be said for Sivir, who has already faced one nerf since her LoL patch 12.13 mid-scope update. The Shuriman marksman landed much too strong for Riot’s liking, and another toning down is already in the works.
Gnar, Renata Glasc, and Yuumi are also primed for nerfs. Alistar, Pantheon, Qiyana, and the iconic scout himself Teemo headline the buffs list for LoL patch 12.14.
You can find the full LoL patch 12.14 notes below, courtesy of Riot. We will update these in the lead-up to the July 27 patch as things change on PBE.
LoL patch 12.14 notes
Champions
Aatrox
Base stats
- Health per level: 104 ⇒ 114
E: Umbral Dash
- Healing: 18/20/22/24/26% ⇒ 18/19.5/21/22.5/24%
R: World Ender
- Increased healing: 25/40/55% ⇒ 25/35/45%
Alistar
Buffs TBD
Gangplank
Base stats
- Health: 640 ⇒ 600
- Health growth: 104 ⇒ 114
- Armor: 34 ⇒ 31
Q: Parrrley
- Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 ⇒ 10/40/70/100130
E: Powder Keg
- Damage: 80/105/130/155/180 ⇒ 75/105/135/165/195
- Slow: 40/50/60/70/80% ⇒ 30/37.5/45/52.5/60%
- Slow now scales off of critical strike chance
Gnar
Nerfs TBC
Janna
E: Eye of the Storm
- Bonus heal and shield power: 20% ⇒ 15%
- Shield amount: 65/90/115/140/165 ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175
R: Monsoon
- Heal per second: 90/145/200 (+45% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200 (+50% AP)
Jarvan IV
Kayn
Base stats
- Health growth: 99 ⇒ 109
Passive: The Darkin Scythe
- Darkin healing: 25-35% of damage dealt to champions ⇒ 20-30%
LeBlanc
Buffs TBC
Pantheon
Q: Comet Spear
- Monster damage: 70% ⇒ 120%
Qiyana
Q: Elemental Wrath / Edge of Ixtal
- Monster damage: 150% ⇒ 180%
Renata Glasc
Nerfs TBC
Seraphine
Nerfs TBC
Sivir
Nerfs TBC
Varus
Buffs TBC
Wukong
Passive: Stone Skin
- Health regen per stack: 0.5% ⇒ 0.35%
R: Cyclone
- Total damage AD ratio: 220% ⇒ 250%
Yuumi
E: Zoomies!
- Heal: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP)
Zeri
Nerfs TBC
Items
Ardent Censor
- Healing and shielding power: 10% ⇒ 8%
Corrupting Potion
- Healing: 125 ⇒ 100
Health Potion
- Healing: 150 ⇒ 120
Forbidden Idol
- Healing and shielding power: 10% ⇒ 8%
Magical Footwear
- Bonus move speed: 10 ⇒ 5
Mikael’s Blessing
- Healing and shielding power: 20% ⇒ 16%
Moonstone Renewer
- Maximum stacks: 5 ⇒ 4
Redemption
- Healing and shielding power: 20% ⇒ 16%
Refillable Potion
- Healing: 125 ⇒ 100
Staff of Flowing Water
- Healing and shielding power: 10% ⇒ 8%
Runes
Biscuit Delivery
- Healing: 10% missing health ⇒ 8% missing health
- Max mana gained: 50 ⇒ 40
Bone Plating
- Cooldown: 45 seconds ⇒ 55 seconds
Conditioning
- Base armor & magic resist: 9 ⇒ 8
- Total armor & magic resist increase: 4% ⇒ 3%
Guardian
- Cooldown: 70-40 seconds ⇒ 90-40 seconds
Scorch
- Damage: 15-35 ⇒ 20-40
Second Wind
- Healing: 6 (+4% missing health) ⇒ 3 (+4% missing health)
Sudden Impact
- Lethality: 7 ⇒ 9
- Magic penetration: 6 ⇒ 7
Unflinching
- Tenacity & slow resist: 10-30% ⇒ 3-25%
Time Warp Tonic
- Move speed: 4% ⇒ 2%
Systems
Dragons
Cloud Drake
- Buff: 3.5% slow resist and out of combat movespeed ⇒ 7% slow resist and out of combat movespeed
- Soul Buff: 10% bonus movespeed and 50% on ult cast for 6 seconds ⇒ 15% bonus movespeed and 50% on ult cast for 6 seconds
- Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 35
- Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%
- Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)
- Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)
Hextech Drake
- Buff: 6% attack speed and 6 ability haste ⇒ 9% attack speed and 9 ability haste
- Attack damage: 66.7 ⇒ 47
- Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%
- Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)
- Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)
Infernal Drake
- Buff: 4% bonus attack damage and ability power ⇒ 6% bonus attack damage and ability power
- Attack damage: 100 ⇒ 70
- Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%
- Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)
- Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)
Mountain Drake
- Buff: 6% bonus armor and magic resist ⇒ 9% bonus armor and magic resist
- Attack damage: 150 ⇒ 105
- Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%
- Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)
- Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)
Ocean Drake
- Buff: 2% missing health per 5 seconds ⇒ 3% missing health per five seconds
- Attack damage: 100 ⇒ 70
- Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%
- Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)
- Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)
Elder Dragon
- Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) ⇒ 6400 (+290 per minute)
- Attack damage: 150 ⇒ 105
Rift Herald
- Gold reward: 100 to killer ⇒ 100 to killer + 200 local gold
- Second Rift Herald Mercenary (summoned Herald) now has 75% more health