League of Legends patch 12.14 notes: Healing changes, more Sivir & Zeri nerfs

Andrew Amos . 1 hour ago

League of Legends patch 12.14 is coming, and Riot is promising it as their “last set of major changes sans Worlds balance”. Zeri is being nerfed (again), while Riot is aiming to shake up the jungle meta with Pantheon and Qiyana as well as the dominance of enchanter supports: here are the patch notes.

We’re now more than halfway through Season 12, and Riot has informed players to not expect much from balancing updates post-LoL patch 12.14. There’ll still be small updates ⁠— no less before Worlds ⁠— but all eyes are turning towards major preseason changes.

That means there’s a lot to get out of the way in this update. Gangplank’s long-awaited changes? Check. A total overhaul to Dragon priority? Yes. More Zeri nerfs? Of course ⁠— it’s Season 12.

With enchanter supports also dominating the meta with the highest win rates among its class, Riot are taking a broad approach to healing itemization as well as extra nerfs to three champions in Janna, Renata Glasc, and Yuumi.

All that and more is set to be bundled into LoL patch 12.14, so check out the full notes below.

Riot Games Zeri is facing more nerfs in LoL patch 12.14 — her 12th set of changes in 12 patches.

When is LoL patch 12.14?

League of Legends patch 12.14 is primed to go live on July 31, 2022, on schedule after Riot’s extended holiday pushed the previous update out by a week.

The fourteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.14?

Riot overhauls healing with big enchanter nerfs

It may seem like an eternity ago ⁠— almost two months now ⁠— but players are still feeling the effects of League of Legends’ durability update. Riot have promised small updates since buffing every champion’s tankiness, and LoL patch 12.14 is set to deliver on a healing overhaul.

When champions have more innate defenses, heals and shields become even more powerful to drag fights out for longer. This has led to games stalling out much longer than anything in recent history (although not quite Season 6 levels).

The next update will nerf almost every aspect of healing, from health potions to sustain runes and individual champions’ heals and shields. Yuumi is the main champion being targeted as well as items like Forbidden Idol, with Riot trying to tone back the enchanter meta in support.

Sivir and Zeri once again targeted

Zeri seemingly can’t keep herself out of the League of Legends patch notes. LoL patch 12.14 is no different with the Spark of Zaun receiving her 12th set of changes since her release. Exactly how remains to be seen.

The same can be said for Sivir, who has already faced one nerf since her LoL patch 12.13 mid-scope update. The Shuriman marksman landed much too strong for Riot’s liking, and another toning down is already in the works.

Gnar, Renata Glasc, and Yuumi are also primed for nerfs. Alistar, Pantheon, Qiyana, and the iconic scout himself Teemo headline the buffs list for LoL patch 12.14.

Riot Games Sivir is facing more nerfs following her Season 12 mid-scope update.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.14 notes below, courtesy of Riot. We will update these in the lead-up to the July 27 patch as things change on PBE.

LoL patch 12.14 notes

Champions

Aatrox

Base stats

Health per level: 104 ⇒ 114

E: Umbral Dash

Healing: 18/20/22/24/26% ⇒ 18/19.5/21/22.5/24%

R: World Ender

Increased healing: 25/40/55% ⇒ 25/35/45%

Alistar

Buffs TBD

Gangplank

Base stats

Health: 640 ⇒ 600

Health growth: 104 ⇒ 114

Armor: 34 ⇒ 31

Q: Parrrley

Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 ⇒ 10/40/70/100130

E: Powder Keg

Damage: 80/105/130/155/180 ⇒ 75/105/135/165/195

Slow: 40/50/60/70/80% ⇒ 30/37.5/45/52.5/60%

Slow now scales off of critical strike chance

Gnar

Nerfs TBC

Janna

E: Eye of the Storm

Bonus heal and shield power: 20% ⇒ 15%

Shield amount: 65/90/115/140/165 ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175

R: Monsoon

Heal per second: 90/145/200 (+45% AP) ⇒ 100/150/200 (+50% AP)

Jarvan IV

Kayn

Base stats

Health growth: 99 ⇒ 109

Passive: The Darkin Scythe

Darkin healing: 25-35% of damage dealt to champions ⇒ 20-30%

LeBlanc

Buffs TBC

Pantheon

Q: Comet Spear

Monster damage: 70% ⇒ 120%

Qiyana

Q: Elemental Wrath / Edge of Ixtal

Monster damage: 150% ⇒ 180%

Renata Glasc

Nerfs TBC

Seraphine

Nerfs TBC

Sivir

Nerfs TBC

Varus

Buffs TBC

Wukong

Passive: Stone Skin

Health regen per stack: 0.5% ⇒ 0.35%

R: Cyclone

Total damage AD ratio: 220% ⇒ 250%

Yuumi

E: Zoomies!

Heal: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP)

Zeri

Nerfs TBC

Items

Ardent Censor

Healing and shielding power: 10% ⇒ 8%

Corrupting Potion

Healing: 125 ⇒ 100

Health Potion

Healing: 150 ⇒ 120

Forbidden Idol

Healing and shielding power: 10% ⇒ 8%

Magical Footwear

Bonus move speed: 10 ⇒ 5

Mikael’s Blessing

Healing and shielding power: 20% ⇒ 16%

Moonstone Renewer

Maximum stacks: 5 ⇒ 4

Redemption

Healing and shielding power: 20% ⇒ 16%

Refillable Potion

Healing: 125 ⇒ 100

Staff of Flowing Water

Healing and shielding power: 10% ⇒ 8%

Runes

Biscuit Delivery

Healing: 10% missing health ⇒ 8% missing health

Max mana gained: 50 ⇒ 40

Bone Plating

Cooldown: 45 seconds ⇒ 55 seconds

Conditioning

Base armor & magic resist: 9 ⇒ 8

Total armor & magic resist increase: 4% ⇒ 3%

Guardian

Cooldown: 70-40 seconds ⇒ 90-40 seconds

Scorch

Damage: 15-35 ⇒ 20-40

Second Wind

Healing: 6 (+4% missing health) ⇒ 3 (+4% missing health)

Sudden Impact

Lethality: 7 ⇒ 9

Magic penetration: 6 ⇒ 7

Unflinching

Tenacity & slow resist: 10-30% ⇒ 3-25%

Time Warp Tonic

Move speed: 4% ⇒ 2%

Systems

Dragons

Cloud Drake

Buff: 3.5% slow resist and out of combat movespeed ⇒ 7% slow resist and out of combat movespeed

Soul Buff: 10% bonus movespeed and 50% on ult cast for 6 seconds ⇒ 15% bonus movespeed and 50% on ult cast for 6 seconds

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 35

Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%

Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)

Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)

Hextech Drake

Buff: 6% attack speed and 6 ability haste ⇒ 9% attack speed and 9 ability haste

Attack damage: 66.7 ⇒ 47

Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%

Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)

Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)

Infernal Drake

Buff: 4% bonus attack damage and ability power ⇒ 6% bonus attack damage and ability power

Attack damage: 100 ⇒ 70

Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%

Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)

Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)

Mountain Drake

Buff: 6% bonus armor and magic resist ⇒ 9% bonus armor and magic resist

Attack damage: 150 ⇒ 105

Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%

Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)

Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)

Ocean Drake

Buff: 2% missing health per 5 seconds ⇒ 3% missing health per five seconds

Attack damage: 100 ⇒ 70

Current percent health damage on attack: 7% ⇒ 5%

Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) ⇒ 3450 (+380 per level)

Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) ⇒ 6950 (+380 per level)

Elder Dragon

Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) ⇒ 6400 (+290 per minute)

Attack damage: 150 ⇒ 105

Rift Herald