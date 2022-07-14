GamingLeague of Legends

Riot drops urgent LoL patch 12.13 hotfix nerfs to Gwen, Master Yi, and Sivir

League of Legends patch 12.13 may have dropped 24 hours ago, but Riot has been forced to ship three urgent hotfix nerfs to Gwen, Master Yi, and Sivir as their win rates soar above 55%. Here are the full patch notes.

LoL patch 12.13 is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the patch shipped major changes to Gwen, Master Yi, and Sivir to make them more viable post-durability patch, all three champions are causing the developers headaches.

Master Yi quickly became the most broken champion in the game following his auto attack and W changes, breaking a 56% win rate. Gwen and Sivir weren’t far behind as second and third respectively.

The drastic “overshoot” on the buffs, in Riot’s words, has forced them to ship an urgent hotfix to LoL patch 12.13 on July 13.

Master Yi is one of three champions being hotfixed after LoL patch 12.13’s disruptive launch.

“In Master Yi’s case, we wanted to give him more optimizations to be more performant at higher levels of play and then move power from his more stat-checky elements after seeing how it landed, though we overshot,” developer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison said.

“For Gwen and Sivir, the changelists were hard to predict and we’re following up accordingly after their strong launches.”

All three champions are having their mega buffs reverted in some capacity. Sivir’s mid-scope update will still be live, just with lower damage on her Boomerang Blade and higher costs associated with Ricochet.

Master Yi’s base stats are taking a big hit along with his W damage reduction and Q cooldown. Finally, for Gwen, her sustain is being nerfed on top of her ultimate cooldown early.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.13 hotfix notes below. The changes are live as of July 13.

LoL patch 12.13 hotfix notes

Champions

Gwen

Base stats

  • Health: 660 ⇒ 620

Passive: A Thousand Cuts

  • Healing from damage against champions: 60% of damage dealt ⇒ 50% of damage dealt

R: Needlework

  • Cooldown: 100/90/80 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

Master Yi

Base stats

  • Attack damage: 66 ⇒ 65
  • Attack damage growth: 3 ⇒ 2.5

Q: Alpha Strike

  • Cooldown: 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds ⇒ 20/19.5/19/18.5/18 seconds

W: Meditate

  • Damage reduction: 60/62.5/65/67.5/70%, increased to 90% for the first 0.5 seconds ⇒ 45/47.5/50/52.5/55%, increased to 90% for the first 0.5 seconds

Sivir

Q: Boomerang Blade

  • Base damage: 25/40/55/70/85 ⇒ 15/30/45/60/75

W: Ricochet

  • Mana cost: 60 ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80
  • Cooldown: 10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

