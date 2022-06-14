League of Legends patch 12.12 notes: Bel’Veth nerfs, Seraphine buffs

League of Legends patch 12.12 is on its way, and right off the bat Riot are giving Bel’Veth the ban hammer. The June update will also do another pass on healing following the Grievous Wounds nerfs, and there’s buffs in line for Seraphine and others: here’s the patch notes.

As League of Legends pro play returns, the ramifications of the game’s durability update will be open for all to see starting in mid-June. However, the live game is already moving on as Riot continues tinkering with all the big changes in LoL patch 12.12.

After the last update addressed more than 30 outliers, this fortnight’s list is decidedly shorter ⁠— 20 champions are in the developer’s sights with an even 50-50 split for buffs and nerfs.

Healing is the main talking point of the patch following LoL patch 12.11’s Grievous Wounds nerf. However, some build path adjustments in the aftermath of the durability update are also on the cards (look out Shaco and Katarina players specifically).

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 12.12, including the full notes and when it’s launching.

When is LoL patch 12.12?

League of Legends patch 12.12 is primed to go live on June 22, 2022.

The twelfth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.12?

Bel’Veth faces nerfs immediately after her release

The Empress of the Void, Bel’Veth, has corrupted Summoner’s Rift. While her launch was somewhat quiet, she has been terrorizing players ⁠— especially in low elo ⁠— and that’s put the hypercarry jungler in Riot’s sights come LoL patch 12.12.

She is yet another champion being nerfed immediately after her release, although her power level isn’t as problematic as launch Zeri, for example. Bel’Veth boasts a 51.98% win rate in all ranks currently, although it is negative from Platinum and up.

The exact changelist is unknown. She won’t be the only champion nerfed either: Dr. Mundo, Fiora, Janna, Lucian, Singed, Viego, and Zeri (yes, again) are also being toned back in the update.

Major healing adjustments after Grievous Wounds nerf

Riot made another big durability change following LoL patch 12.10’s update by nerfing Grievous Wounds again just two weeks later. What that has led to though is a healing meta where drain tanks and enchanters reign supreme.

In patch 12.12, the developers are tuning up healing to be more in line with expectations. This includes adjustments to Soraka and Yuumi, the aforementioned nerfs to Dr. Mundo, and also some potential healing buffs for the likes of Seraphine who is on the changelist.

Developer ‘TheTruexy’ said “healing outliers from nerfed Grievous Wounds” is the big theme of these changes, so not all healing is being cut.

You can find the LoL patch 12.12 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are in testing until June 22, 2022, so be sure to check back for any updates across the coming days.

League of Legends patch 12.12 notes

Champions

Amumu

Buffs TBC

Annie

Buffs TBC

Bel’Veth

Nerfs TBC

Blitzcrank

Buffs TBC

Dr. Mundo

Nerfs TBC

Fiora

Nerfs TBC

Heimerdinger

Buffs TBC

Ivern

Buffs TBC

Janna

Nerfs TBC

Jarvan IV

Buffs TBC

Katarina

Changes TBC

Lucian

Nerfs TBC

Seraphine

Buffs TBC

Shaco

Changes TBC

Singed

Nerfs TBC

Soraka

Changes TBC

Viego

Nerfs TBC

Yorick

Buffs TBC

Yuumi

Changes TBC

Zeri

Nerfs TBC