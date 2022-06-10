Olaf & Zeri hit with nerfs in LoL patch 12.11 hotfix: Full notes

Less than 48 hours after League of Legends patch 12.11 dropped, Riot are swooping in with some hotfix buffs and nerfs to a few “outlier” champions. Kog’Maw and Ryze are getting some help, while Olaf and Zeri are being taken down a peg: here’s the patch notes.

League of Legends patch 12.11 was the big follow-up to Riot’s earlier durability update which revolutionized the meta.

However, in adjusting more than 30 of the game’s champions, a few landed a bit too well (or the opposite) after the update. Riot isn’t letting it stew for long though, pushing forward a LoL patch 12.11 hotfix on June 9.

Four champions are being targeted in the latest set of changes: Kog’Maw and Ryze came out of the update a bit worse for wear and will be getting some buffs to compensate for that. Olaf and Zeri, however, have continued decimating players on Summoner’s Rift.

Here’s what’s changing in the LoL patch 12.11 hotfix.

What’s changed in the LoL patch 12.11 hotfix?

Kog’Maw and Ryze buffed

Kog’Maw was one of the big winners of LoL patch 12.10 and the durability update with the hypercarry bot laner finding some relevance for the first time in years. His LoL patch 12.11 nerfs tanked his win rate by more than 4% though, so Riot is giving back a little bit of power in his health-shredding W, Bio-Arcane Barrage.

Ryze is still struggling. The Arcane Mage is forever living in the slums of the League solo queue meta, and buffs in LoL patch 12.11 weren’t enough to change that. So more are on their way, including a Q cooldown power-up and an E damage change.

Olaf and Zeri nerfed

On the flip side, Olaf and Zeri are facing some minor nerfs following LoL patch 12.11.

Zeri underwent a pretty drastic overhaul in LoL patch 12.11 as Riot refocused her build to be more of a crit-focused AD carry. It worked way too well: her win rate spiked from 45.25% to over 53% within days. Nerfs to her right-click damage, her Q auto attack, and her E should stem that growth somewhat.

Olaf is also still too much of a menace in the top lane than Riot would have hoped for, so he is losing some armor shred on his Undertow while his Tough It Out shield will give less health based on missing HP.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.11 hotfix notes below, courtesy of Riot.

LoL patch 12.11 hotfix notes

Champions

Kog’Maw

W: Bio-Arcane Barrage

Max health magic damage: 3/3.75/4.5/5.25/6% ⇒ 3.5/4.25/5/5.75/6.5%

Olaf

Q: Undertow

Armor reduction: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% ⇒ 20%

W: Tough It Out

Shield: 10-130 (+22.5% missing HP) ⇒ 10-130 (+17.5% missing HP)

Ryze

Q: Overload

Cooldown: 6 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

E: Spell Flux

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP)(+2% bonus mana) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP)(+2% bonus mana)

Zeri

Q: Burst Fire

Active damage: 8-20 (+110-130% tAD) ⇒ 8-20 (+105-125% tAD)

Passive charged attack damage: 90-200 (+80% AP) + 3-15% max health ⇒ 90-200 (+80% AP) + 1-15% max health

E: Spark Surge