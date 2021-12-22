League of Legends patch 12.1 and the very first balance changes of Season 12 are on their way. This time around, Riot Games is targeting the infamous mythic Immortal Shieldbow, updating Annie, and releasing Ekko’s new Arcane skin.

Immortal Shieldbow finally gets nerfs

Riot working on Firelight Ekko skin upgrades

Champion buffs & nerfs pending

The twelfth League of Legends season has officially begun, starting with all the champion, item, and Summoner’s Rift changes in December’s hefty preseason update.

The 12.1 update is still coming together on League’s PBE testing servers, and Dexerto has been able to get our hands on several changes early. These include long-awaited Immortal Shieldbow nerfs, major Force of Nature buffs, several Eclipse changes, and more.

Advertisement

Champions changes are also on the way.

And, on top of everything, the Essence Emporium’s doors have been flung open again. Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 12.1, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 12.1?

Season 12 marks the first time the Riot Games developers will get back on their regular League of Legends schedule, meaning the usual two-week cycles.

That means players can expect the first Season 12 patch to arrive on January 4. The Tuesday update will begin rolling out at 10am AEDT on Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

Advertisement

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the very last Season 12 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in LoL patch 12.1?

Shieldbow finally hit with nerfs

Riot is finally taking a look at one of the more powerful Mythic items in League of Legends, with plans to finally knock the Shieldbow off its Season 11 throne.

The LoL devs are focusing on nerfing the popular AD Mythic through its damage, which drops down to 50, as well as its iconic shield. The protective dome will now block between 275 and 650 damage per activation, down from a lofty 300 to 800 at its strongest state.

Advertisement

Immortal Shieldbow isn’t the only item getting changes in 12.1 either. Eclipse, Force of Nature, and Wit’s End are all set for changes of varying degrees too.

Riot adds Debonair skins

The first patch of Season 12, arriving on January 4, has just three new skins, including the last of the Arcane-themed cosmetics to tie into the smash-hit Netflix series.

Here’s all the skins in this update:

Arcane Ekko

Elderwood Rek’Sai

Elderwood Gnar

Riot Games has yet to confirm if these skins will get any variety chromas, though Dexerto expects the Elderwood releases to get somewhere between four and eight.

League patch 12.1 will drop on January 4.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

Advertisement

League of Legends patch 12.1 notes

Champions

Coming soon…

Items

Immortal Shieldbow

Attack damage 55 ⇒ 50.

Shield 300-800 ⇒ 275-650.

Eclipse

Cooldown buff reverted

Cooldown 6s ⇒ 8s (melee)

Force of Nature

Effect duration 5s ⇒ 7s.

Damage reduction 20% ⇒ 25%.

Wit’s End

New Buildpath: Heartbound Axe Null-magic Mantle Pickaxe 675 gold



Runes

Coming soon…

Skins

Elderwood Gnar

Stories have long been told of a monster that stalks the wood, rending massive oak trees asunder bare-handed– but few realize this titan is also the small, curious creature that collects baubles and bones and chitters through the treetops. The wise leave both to their devices. The foolish? Well, it depends which Gnar they meet.

Elderwood Rek’Sai

Spore-fiends stalk the deepest reaches of the forest, and Rek’sai is the broodmother from which all others spring. Those who see her hulking form of bloom and bark swimming through the trees rarely live long enough to tell the tale.

Advertisement

Firelight Ekko

Celebrating the RiotX Arcane event.