The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.14 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the July 8 update, including a leg up for the new Dr Mundo and Tahm Kench reworks, buffs for eight lucky champions, seven new Ruination skins, and plenty more.

Irelia, Lillia adjusted to help pro play presence

Dr. Mundo, Tahm Kench need leg up after LoL reworks flop

Ruination event continues with Ruined, Sentinel skins

Riot is focused on “lifting” poor-performing champs this update.

The plan this cycle, Sidhu said, is to “respond to some champions that were hit a bit too hard by systemic changes [in LoL patch 11.13 last week], as well as shifting power for some of the newly updated champions” in the next patch.

Advertisement

That includes buffs for several popular characters, including Graves, Darius, Garen, and controversial spellcaster Seraphine. Dr. Mundo ⁠— who was just reworked ⁠— as well as Irelia, Lillia, and Tahm Kench are all in line for changes in the new update too, with a focus on how they are being played across several roles.

The Ruination event continues next week too, with seven champions getting “ruined” or “sentinel” skins as part of the Riot Games-wide storyline.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.14, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.14?

There’s a little extra wait this cycle LoL players.

Instead of the usual Wednesday release ⁠— which would have put the update just eight days away ⁠— Riot has pushed LoL patch 11.14 back to Thursday, July 8. Little will change on patch day, however, with the download expected to roll out at 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.14?

New “Ruination” skins

Riot Games are shipping seven new Ruination skins in League of Legends patch 11.4, including two variants ⁠— “Ruined” and “Ascended” ⁠— for Pantheon.

This update’s skin releases are all tied into LoL’s overarching Season 11 story. Viego has possessed disciples across Runeterra (the Ruined) and the region’s defenders (Sentinels) have been tasked with stopping the League of Legends big bad. Dexerto expects we’ll see similar skins across the next few updates.

Advertisement

Here’s all the champs getting Ruination skins:

Pantheon (Ruined) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Pantheon (Ascended) ⁠— 2,000 Event Tokens

Diana (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Irelia (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Olaf (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Riven (Sentinel) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Vanye (Sentinel) — 1,820 RP

Each new Ruination skin will get at least nine chromas, except Vayne; so far only six have leaked for the Night Hunter’s new Legendary cosmetic upgrade.

League patch 11.14 will drop on July 8.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.14 early notes

Champions

Buffs

Darius

Garen

Graves

Illaoi

Ivern

Seraphine

Rek’Sai

Taric

Nerfs

Akali

Karma

Malzahar

Nocturne

Shaco

Xin Zhao

Ziggs

Adjustments

Dr Mundo

Tahm Kench

Irelia

Lillia

Items

Dead Man’s Plate

Skins

Coming soon…