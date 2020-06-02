LoL Patch 10.12 to feature Infernal, Cloud drake buffs, Varus nerfs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.12 is on its way, and it looks like the June 10 update is going to focus on a series of smaller balance changes, some hotfix tweaks for the new Volibear rework, and buff the Infernal and Cloud drakes on the Rift.

Last week saw a major update arrive in the form of LoL Patch 10.11. This week, there will be fewer changes, though some have been on the agenda for a while, including changes for Infernal and Cloud drakes, and a Ghost buff.

Runes like Guardian, Predator, Unflinching, Taste of Blood, and Approach Velocity are also set to be tweaked slightly in the upcoming League patch too.

Varus, Yasuo, Cassiopeia, Fiddlesticks, and Trundle will come out of the new update worse for wear as they are all handed nerfs. Volibear (hotfix), Akali, Senna, Xayah, Brand, and Viktor will be given buffs in Patch 10.12.

High Noon Irelia and Senna skins are also expected to ship this patch alongside a Hextech variant for Nocturne. Teamfight Tactics will also debut a huge mid-set update. Here’s the full breakdown of all the upcoming changes.

Patch Preview for 10.12:

-Systems changes across the map, runes, and summoners

-Includes a volibear hotfix buff



— Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 1, 2020

Infernal, Cloud drakes headline League Patch 10.12

Two of the four Elemental Drakes players can defeat on Summoner’s Rift will be coming under the microscope in League Patch 10.12 ⁠— the undervalued Cloud dragon, and the explosive Infernal dragon.

“We’ve been slow-burning on a few light improvements to some Element Rifts,” Riot dev Mark 'Scruffy' Yetter said in a recent blog post. “After having some time to see the Elemental Rifts gameplay settle in this season, we’re very happy with all the changes. Based on that, we’re adding a few more elements to enhance their gameplay possibilities.”

The Cloud Dragon’s map effect will now give 35% out-of-combat movement speed in wind areas, and boost teams’ roaming powers. It will also cause Scryer’s Bloom plants to now appear outside base gates, and around tri-bushes.

Infernal Dragon’s influence on the map through its global Rift change will be getting a smaller tweak. Blast cones will now spawn near the Gromp camp in the jungle and at the base gates, if the randomly-rolled element is chosen.

Advertisement

Summoner spell ‘Ghost’ set to be buffed

League often has the problem where players are stuck picking the same Summoner Spells each and every match, depending on what role you play. Flash, Teleport, Smite, and Heal are the top picks, while spells like Ghost are left behind ⁠— until Patch 10.12.

The oft-forgotten summoner spell will now grant 20% to 40% movement speed, but will no longer ramp-up. Takedowns will add between four and seven seconds to the spell’s duration. The spell’s cooldown has also been increased to 210, from 180, to balance the changes.

Advertisement

Volibear rework hotfix

Volibear’s long-awaited champion rework finally landed on live servers in League Patch 10.11 last week. It looks like he may need a bit of help already. Yetter confirmed the bear would be getting some buffs in a hotfix.

The juggernaut’s Q movement speed will be changed from 10-30% to 15-35%. His bonus damage on E will swap from 60-180 (+7-13%) to 80-200 (11-15% of target’s max HP). Finally, he will also get a 50% damage cap increase on his E at all ranks.

League of Legends Patch 10.12 is expected on schedule on Wednesday, June 10. Dexerto will have full details on the expected changes as soon as Riot reveals specific numbers on all the upcoming buffs and nerfs.