LoL mascot Teemo finally gets new look in art update and it’s adorable

The most despised mascot in League of Legends has finally gotten his art sustainability update, giving him a new look that makes him absolutely adorable.

If there’s one thing League of Legends players hate, it has to be the most devious Yordle scout Teemo. The top lane terror has been known for years as one of the most infuriating and frustrating champions to play against. He can go invisible, blind you which prevents you from auto-attacking, and his invisible Noxious Traps deal ridiculous amounts of damage.

Article continues after ad

With the near universal hatred for the character, it makes sense that he’s become a somewhat mascot of the MOBA. Everyone is familiar with the Yordle scout’s green hat and golden fur, especially since he’s used in promotional trailers and spin-off games.

One of the main issues with Teemo though is that his in-game model is just so old, not being changed since his release back in 2009. Now 15 years later, the devs are giving the furry fiend a new look, so he can continue to wreak havoc on the player base for many years to come.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Riot has finally revealed what Teemo’s Art Sustainability Update (ASU) looks like, one year after the initial announcement. This means a new model, new animations, and more to bring older champions more in line with the quality of current League of Legends.

The difference between the current and updated Teemo is like night and day. There’s way more animation and liveliness to his movement, his dance now features a quirky harmonica which is bound to be annoying. His face is far more expressive and truly lives up to his joyful scout vibe.

Article continues after ad

All of Teemo’s skins are receiving similar treatment as well, copying the same animation style whilst maintaining each skin’s unique identity.

The Teemo ASU is set to hit the PBE on September 24, with it going fully live on Patch 14.20 on October 9, 2024.