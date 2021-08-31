The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.18 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the September 9 update, including shock Grievous Wounds nerfs, seven new Pentakill skins, a whopping two-dozen buffs ahead of the World Championship, and plenty more.

Two dozen champs buffed for Worlds

Pentakill skins return with “Lost Chapter” album

Patch delayed at least 24 hours for Labor Day

This patch ⁠— 11.18 ⁠— starts a two-update cycle heading into the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, Dexerto has confirmed with Riot Games devs.

In an interesting twist this year, Jeevun Sidhu revealed, the LoL balance team is going to “avoid limiting the patch by requiring matching buffs with nerfs one-for-one” like they usually do. Instead, in a bid to sow chaos in the pro scene’s biggest event of the calendar, they’re powering up more than two dozen champs.

For this patch, Riot has three goals:

Focus on pro, but “do not break solo queue”

Do not introduce any changes that may be reverted

“Open up options” in the pro metagame

On top of those changes, League of Legends will also see a shift in how Grevious Wounds works. These updates will be focused around Dr Mundo and Soraka ⁠— both of whom suffer greatly from the heal cut ⁠— and give them “cleanse” abilities via their iconic health-based ultimates.

The Predator rune will also get changes in this patch.

And, finally, two skin lines will be getting cosmetic releases; Tristana will be getting a Hextech upgrade, while seven champs are in line for Pentakill skins.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.18, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 11.18?

This League of Legends patch cycle will have an extra day, Dexerto has confirmed with Riot, due to Labor Day delays. It should drop 24 hours past its usual time.

Therefore, the next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.18, will roll out just a little late on Thursday, September 9. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.18?

Grievous Wounds changes

Riot is taking another look at how the Grievous Wounds debuff interacts with some of their most iconic League of Legends healers, like Soraka and Dr. Mundo.

“I would not say we think Grievous Wounds is in an optimal state,” Sidhu explained. “We do want to revisit the system. In the meantime, we’re going to change Dr. Mundo and Soraka to smooth them out a bit given the counter items available.

“The goal is to increase performance when GW is applied to them, and slightly reduce it otherwise. A fair amount of champions invest heavily in healing; these two, more than others, are entirely built around healing as the output they actually offer.

“This is contrast to say, Aatrox, Vladimir, or Swain, who definitely care about healing but have a lot of healing-independent offensive outputs to give their team.”

Pentakill, Hextech skins

Riot Games are shipping several League of Legends skin lines in the next update, including seven long-awaited “Pentakill” cosmetics, and a new “Hextech” release.

Pentakill is a popular virtual band that is comprised of League of Legends champions which are performed by numerous musicians. The death-metal band is returning with another album, Lost Chapter, their third studio album. The release will also see seven new skins added to the game.

Here are all the new LoL skins:

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Karthus Kayle Mordekaiser Olaf Sona Yorick

Dissonance of Pentakill Viego

Hextech Tristana

Each new Pentakill III: Lost Chapter skin will come with at least eight chromas. As far as Dexerto understands, the Hextech Tristana skin should also get chromas.

League patch 11.18 will drop on September 9.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.18 early notes

Champions

LoL patch 11.18 buffs

Dr. Mundo

Draven

Fizz

Gangplank

Jinx

Kai’Sa

Karma

Kog’Maw

Lillia

Miss Fortune

Morgana

Qiyana

Rumble

Singed

Taliyah

Talon

Twitch

Urgot

Yone

Yuumi

Zed

Zoe

LoL patch 11.18 nerfs

Aphelios

Ashe

Jayce

Kalista

Lee Sin

Renekton

Thresh

Trundle

Varus

LoL patch 11.18 item changes

Changes

Umbral Glaive

LoL patch 11.18 rune changes

Changes

Predator

LoL patch 11.18 skins

Coming soon…